Trip.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) on Wednesday reported profit of $491 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 45 cents per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period.

