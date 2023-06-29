The Best Nutrition Tracking Apps to Help You Reach Your Health Goals

Food journaling takes some of the guesswork out of healthy eating. If you’re looking to lose some weight or improve…

Top apps for calorie tracking for weight loss

While a simple notebook and pencil can do the trick for some people, there is now a wide variety of free and paid apps on the market to help dieters keep track of their foods. And with new apps being created all the time, it may take some trial and error to find the one that works best for you.

Cronometer

Canadian company Cronometer’s free app allows you to log your meals and track up to 84 micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) and macronutrients (fat, carbs and protein). You can log your exercise, biometrics and favorite recipes as well. The app also includes a fasting timer for individuals using intermittent fasting as a weight-loss strategy. Cronometer syncs with various activity trackers, including Fitbit, Strava and Garmin.

Calorie Counter by FatSecret

The Calorie Counter by FatSecret is 100% free and bills itself as the “fastest, easiest calorie-counting app.” It offers a community component that’s half forum and half social network to help support your motivation to lose weight.

Lose It!

Lose It! was founded in 2008 to make calorie counting simpler. One of the first nutrition tracking apps available in the app store, Lose It! has grown to contain a vast database of more than 32 million foods and exercises.

MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal guides users through an initial setup that asks basic questions about height, weight, activity level and goals. You’ll also be prompted to set up an account. Once you have, the app provides a daily calorie intake goal to help you meet your desired rate of weight loss, which it doesn’t let you set higher than 2 pounds per week.

Lifesum

Stockholm-based digital health company Lifesum offers a self-care app that started as a simple calorie tracker but has since evolved into a more robust tracking and lifestyle adjustment app. Users can personalize and record their food choices, activities, hydration and other health factors.

Calory

Calory markets itself as the quickest way to count calories and track macros, hydration and all of your food intake. It uses clean and simple graphics to cut screen clutter and make it easy to see the most important details of your health-tracking journey.

MyNetDiary Calorie Counter

MyNetDiary describes itself as the “easiest food logging and health tracking” app, noting that users need to take fewer steps to log foods in its app than others, saving them time. The app also contains no ads or promoted stories, even for the free version.

WW

While WW (WeightWatchers) has been around since the 1960s, the advent of the smartphone has infused some high-tech assistance to the company’s tried-and-true approach to weight loss. These days, the WW app is a key component of how dieters engage with the company’s weight-loss program. It offers guidance, daily check-ins, accountability, activity recommendations, weight tracking and nutritional information all at your fingertips.

Fooducate

This free app styles itself as a nutritional coach in your pocket; it’s designed to help you understand which foods are best for your body and help you improve your health through mindful eating and good habits.

Yazio

A popular option in Europe, Yazio has recently been made available in the United States. The German-based app that claims to have millions of users around the world syncs with a variety of fitness and health apps to track not only food intake, but also physical activity levels throughout the day.

The non-app approach to diet tracking

In addition to these apps, you can also opt for a less fancy means of tracking your weight loss info. A pen and notepad can do the trick, though with smartphones being largely ubiquitous these days, many people prefer digital tracking capabilities.

Weight loss is about more than just calories

While these apps and tracking options can certainly make losing weight a more organized affair, it’s important to remember that not all calories are the same. For example, 10 plain M&Ms and a regular-sized red pepper have similar caloric values. Naturally, a red pepper has a lot more nutritional benefits than a handful of candy.

The Best Nutrition Tracking Apps to Help You Reach Your Health Goals

