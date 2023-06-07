The 25 Best Places to Live for Quality of Life

Many factors play into truly loving where you live. Affordability and career opportunities certainly contribute, but you shouldn’t discount daily…

Many factors play into truly loving where you live. Affordability and career opportunities certainly contribute, but you shouldn’t discount daily commute, access to quality education and health care, crime rates, air quality, risk of natural disasters and general well-being. As part of the Best Places to Live rankings, U.S. News has compiled information on these important aspects of a top-notch place to live. These six categories combined measure the quality of life in a given place.

The Best Places to Live for Quality of Life in 2023-2024 are:

25. New York City

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 98

Metro Population: 20,968,258

Median Home Price: $668,376

Average Annual Salary: $74,108

The largest metro area in the U.S. may come with a high cost of living, but it offers plenty that make people love living there — or dream of living there one day. New York City ranks No. 1 out of the 150 metro areas considered for its proximity to quality health care, based on data from the U.S. News Best Hospitals ranking. New York residents also note they’re happy living where they are, with the metro area ranking sixth for well-being, based on the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, however, that New York has the worst traffic out of the 150 places on the list.

24. Providence, Rhode Island

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 86

Metro Population: 1,668,019

Median Home Price: $456,217

Average Annual Salary: $60,530

If you’re looking for a smaller metro area that still offers a big-city culinary and arts scene, head up the East Coast from New York. The highest score Providence receives in the quality of life category is for its proximity to quality health care, but Providence also ranks 29th for its low rates of property crime, violent crime and murder, based on data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

23. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 34

Metro Population: 514,392

Median Home Price: $263,651*

Average Annual Salary: $50,030

You can opt to check off many of the same boxes you’ll find in the northeastern metro areas at a much lower cost in Lexington-Fayette. This Kentucky metro area known for the many horse farms that dot the landscape has the 19th shortest commute out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S., at just 21.7 minutes. Lexington-Fayette also ranks No. 31 for air quality, based on the Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index, which measures pollutants in the air and whether they pose a threat to sensitive groups or the general population.

(*Median home price was unavailable, median home value is listed.)

22. New Haven, Connecticut

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 95

Metro Population: 864,751

Median Home Price: $376,708

Average Annual Salary: $62,030

In New Haven, residents report they’re pretty happy living where they do, as the Connecticut metro area ranks 22nd out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. in the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index, which surveys people across the country about their satisfaction with where they live, including overall happiness, sense of security and sense of community pride. New Haven also ranks 22nd for its proximity to quality health care.

21. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 55

Metro Population: 550,480

Median Home Price: $259,812

Average Annual Salary: $50,000

Lancaster’s best rank among those included in the quality of life index is for its low risk of extreme weather events or natural disasters, and relatively high resilience to those that could occur, based on data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, for which it ranks No. 15. Lancaster also ranks 16th out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for its low rates of property crime, violent crime and murder, based on data from the FBI.

20. Manchester, New Hampshire

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 51

Metro Population: 420,504

Median Home Price: $399,121

Average Annual Salary: $59,920

If the growing impact of climate change is influencing where you want to live next, you may want to move Manchester to the top of your list. FEMA data places Manchester as the No. 1 place out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for a low risk of extreme weather events and natural disasters, and high resilience to those that could occur in the area. Additionally, Manchester ranks 12th for its low crime rates, based on FBI data.

19. Syracuse, New York

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 22

Metro Population: 661,106

Median Home Price: $194,758

Average Annual Salary: $57,990

Syracuse ranks No. 15 out of the 150 metro areas on the list for the short commute. Residents only need 21.3 minutes, on average, to get to work in the morning. Additionally, Syracuse ranks 11th for its air quality, with few days throughout the typical year that pose any health risks to those who may be sensitive to polluted air, like asthmatics, the elderly or young children.

18. Naples, Florida

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 6

Metro Population: 372,797

Median Home Price: $649,679

Average Annual Salary: $50,820

This South Florida metro area along the Gulf Coast takes the No. 6 spot in the overall Best Places to Live ranking, helped by its scores for air quality, crime rates and college readiness among high school students, based on data from the U.S. News Best High Schools ranking. Naples ranks 16th for college readiness among high school students out of the 150 metro areas on the list and 12th for air quality. Naples is No. 1 out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for its low rates of property crime, violent crime and murder.

17. Albany, New York

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 17

Metro Population: 898,265

Median Home Price: $287,608

Average Annual Salary: $61,560

New York’s capital scores highest in the quality of life categories for extreme weather resilience and air quality, based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index. AQI measures pollutants in the air and whether they pose a health threat to people. Out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S., Albany ranks 20th for air quality. The average AQI in Albany is 39.7, which falls in the “green” range, meaning air pollution poses little to no risk to anyone on the typical day. Albany also has an average commute of just 23.1 minutes, 3.7 minutes shorter than the national average.

16. Worcester, Massachusetts

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 77

Metro Population: 973,361

Median Home Price: $419,241

Average Annual Salary: $62,740

With so many New England spots on the list, this central Massachusetts metro area at No. 16 shouldn’t come as a surprise. Worcester16. Worcester, Massachusettsranks eighth for its low crime rates and 11th for its low risk of and high resiliency to extreme weather or natural disasters. The metro area referred to as the Heart of the Commonwealth also takes the No. 18 spot for its proximity to quality health care.

15. Fort Collins, Colorado

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 23

Metro Population: 354,670

Median Home Price: $518,755

Average Annual Salary: $59,120

Residents report being satisfied with life in Fort Collins, as it ranks No. 30 out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. in the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index. Combined with relatively low crime rates and high test scores among high school students to showcase college readiness, Fort Collins takes the No. 15 spot for quality of life. With an average annual salary slightly above the national average of $58,260 and a low unemployment rate of just 2.9%, plenty of people are seeing the appeal in moving to this smaller Colorado metro area.

14. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 20

Metro Population: 1,081,665

Median Home Price: $366,979

Average Annual Salary: $52,660

This western Michigan metro area boasts high scores for college readiness among high school students, a short commute and low risk of natural disasters. The average morning commute for Grand Rapids area residents is just 21.9 minutes. For the Grand Rapids metro area, the weakest performance in the categories that make up the quality of life ranking is in air quality, where it ranks No. 96. Even if Grand Rapids experiences a higher average AQI than other metro areas on this list, the average score is still just 47.5, inside the 0-50 range designated as “green,” or good quality that poses little to no risk to anyone.

13. Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 3

Metro Population: 2,034,246

Median Home Price: $436,616

Average Annual Salary: $61,759

Taking the No. 3 spot on the overall Best Places to Live list, Raleigh and Durham ranks in the top 40 of five of the seven categories covered in the Quality of Life index. Its lowest scores are for crime, for which it ranks 56th, and commute, for which it ranks No. 105 with an average of 26.3 minutes. Raleigh and Durham is No. 21 for its low risk of and high resilience to extreme weather or natural disasters, based on FEMA data.

12. Washington, D.C.

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 39

Metro Population: 6,332,069

Median Home Price: $535,038

Average Annual Salary: $80,480

Washington ranks No. 3 out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for well-being, which is based on the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index. High school students in the Washington metro area also rank 15th for college readiness, and the vast array of highly ranked hospitals in the region lead to the nation’s capital ranking No. 18 for proximity to quality health care.

11. Boise, Idaho

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 12

Metro Population: 750,669

Median Home Price: $221,475

Average Annual Salary: $49,440

Boise ranks 14th out of the 150 metro areas on the list for its low crime rates, and 28th for college readiness among high school students. Boise ranks low for proximity to quality health care and air quality, however — the Idaho metro area ranks No. 141 and No. 90 in those categories, respectively. Boise’s average AQI is 46.7, which means that on the average day air quality is considered good with little to no risk, but there are a higher number of days than other metro areas that could pose a risk to people who are particularly sensitive to air pollution.

10. Trenton, New Jersey

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 71

Metro Population: 384,951

Median Home Price: $331,317

Average Annual Salary: $71,600

Trenton ranks No. 4 out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for proximity to quality health care, based on Best Hospitals data. Trenton also ranks 16th for general well-being and 20th for college readiness among high school students. Aside from the quality-of-life factors that appeal to residents and those considering a move to the area, Trenton’s average annual salary is high at $71,600.

9. Rochester, New York

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 26

Metro Population: 1,088,373

Median Home Price: $240,332

Average Annual Salary: $56,830

In Rochester, residents spend less time going to work — just 21.3 minutes, on average — ranking 15th in the category out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. This upstate New York metro area also performs well for its high scores in air quality (No. 26), and for its low rates of property crime and murder (No. 25), based on FBI data.

8. Hartford, Connecticut

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 56

Metro Population: 1,213,324

Median Home Price: $364,625

Average Annual Salary: $67,140

Hartford sees its highest score among the categories that make up the Quality of Life index in college readiness, where it ranks 10th. Hartford also ranks No. 27 out of the metro areas on the list for well-being. The average morning commute of 24 minutes is still 2.8 minutes shorter than the national average, but is longer than 62 other metro areas out of the 150 in the Best Places to Live rankings.

7. Green Bay, Wisconsin

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 1

Metro Population: 326,590

Median Home Price: $247,092

Average Annual Salary: $51,510

Green Bay takes the No. 18 spot out of the 150 metro areas on the list for its low rates of property crime, violent crime and murder. The average morning commute in this Wisconsin metro area is just 19.9 minutes — the second-shortest in the U.S., after Lincoln, Nebraska — and the metro area also ranks 3rd for its low risk of and high resilience to extreme weather or natural disasters, based on FEMA data.

6. Boston

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 44

Metro Population: 4,912,030

Median Home Price: $713,792

Average Annual Salary: $76,850

People who live in Boston are largely pleased with their community, as the metro area ranks fourth out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. in the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index. Additionally, Boston ranks No. 14 for college readiness among high school students, No. 13 for its low crime rates and No. 9 for proximity to quality health care.

5. Portland, Maine

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 7

Metro Population: 547,792

Median Home Price: $428,900

Average Annual Salary: $57,060

The largest metro area in Maine offers plenty of appeal to people looking for a new place to live, including factors that impact residents’ quality of life. Portland ranks No. 4 out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for its low crime rates. Portland also ranks 28th out of the metro areas on the list for well-being and 15th for air quality.

4. San Jose, California

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 13

Metro Population: 1,995,351

Median Home Price: $1,455,741

Average Annual Salary: $99,430

San Jose takes the top spot for college readiness among high school students. Additionally, San Jose residents report general satisfaction with where they live, as San Jose ranks second out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. in the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index, after San Francisco. One trade-off is the time spent getting to work: The average morning commute is 28.8 minutes. Another trade-off is the high home prices, with the median home price above $1.4 million for the metro area, according to Zillow data.

3. Madison, Wisconsin

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 11

Metro Population: 674,506

Median Home Price: $390,950

Average Annual Salary: $59,510

As the home of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, it’s not just college students who are getting a quality education in Madison. The metro area’s high schoolers rank No. 31 among students in the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for college readiness. Additionally, Madison ranks 18th for well-being and 22nd for commute. Madison area residents need only 21.9 minutes, on average, to get to work.

2. Boulder, Colorado

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 4

Metro Population: 328,713

Median Home Price: $784,844

Average Annual Salary: $73,360

At the No. 2 spot for quality of life is Boulder, which also ranks second for its test scores among high school students to determine college readiness. Boulder residents also report that they’re happy living in the area — the Colorado metro area ranks ninth out of the 150 metro areas on the list for well-being. It also ranks eighth for its relatively low risk of extreme weather or natural disasters, and high resilience to those that could occur.

1. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Best Places 2023-2024 Rank: 14

Metro Population: 372,428

Median Home Price: $391,633

Average Annual Salary: $61,010

This Michigan metro area of fewer than 400,000 residents is home to the University of Michigan, which naturally means many residents are connected to the college and its associated health system. Ann Arbor ranks 13th for access to quality health care. The area isn’t just recognized for its higher education opportunities: The metro area ranks fifth out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for college readiness among high school students, seventh for well-being and second for low risk of and high resilience to natural disasters, making it the No. 1 best place to live for quality of life in 2023-2024.

Update 06/08/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.