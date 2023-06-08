Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 08. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 08.

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 08 10:00 AM Harris Teeter present donation check to Maryland Food Bank and launch fundraising campaign

Location: Maryland Food Bank, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Rd, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://www.harristeeter.com/

Contacts: Paige Pauroso, Harris Teeter, ppauroso@harristeeter.com, 1 757 645 8237

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 08 10:00 AM SAMHSA hosts event celebrating 50 years of the Minority Fellowship Program

Location: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 5600 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.samhsa.gov/, https://twitter.com/samhsagov

Contacts: SAMHSA media, samhsa.media@ees.hhs.gov, 1 240 276 2130

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 08 11:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks at the B&O Railroad Museum announcement, B&O Railroad Museum, 901 W Pratt St (11:00 AM EDT), tours the Junior Achievement of Central Maryland facility, Junior Achievement of Central Maryland, 1725 Twin Springs Rd (12:30 PM EDT), makes an announcement about Maryland’s economy via press conference, Fearless Tech, 8 Market Pl (2:00 PM EDT), and delivers remarks at the Greater Washington Partnership Board of Directors dinner, Baltimore Peninsula Development, 300 E Cromwell St (5:45 PM EDT)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 08 1:30 PM Prince George’s County Council Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee meeting

Location: Wayne K. Curry Administration Building, 1301 McCormick Dr, Largo, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Angela Rouson , Prince George’s County media, councilmedia@co.og.md.us, 1 240 429 4331

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 08 3:00 PM City of Alexandra releases Racial Equity Toolkit at community event

Location: Del Pepper Community Center, 4850 Mark Center Ave, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: Ebony Fleming, City of Alexandria, ebony.fleming@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 402 1745

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 08 4:00 PM DC Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs hold LGBTQ+ Military Pride Mixer

Location: as you are. DC, 500 8th St SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Susana Castillo , Government of the District of Columbia, susana.castillo@dc.gov, 1 202 727 5011

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 08 4:30 PM Vice President Harris attends U.S.-Caribbean Leaders meeting – U.S.-Caribbean Leaders meeting, hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis. Leaders from across the Caribbean discuss a range of regional issues, including ‘shared efforts to address the climate crisis, including by promoting climate resilience and adaptation in the Caribbean region and by increasing energy security through clean energy’ (4:30 PM EDT). Also today, Vice President Harris participates in a bilateral meeting with Bahamian PM Philip Davis (2:15 PM EDT), receives leaders attending the U.S.-Caribbean Leaders Meeting (3:00 PM EDT) and participates in a family photo (4:10 PM EDT), later meeting with U.S. Embassy Nassau staff and families (6:45 PM EDT)

Location: Atlantis Conference Center, One Casino Drive, Paradise Island, Nassau

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 08 5:00 PM Wilmington City Council Public Works and Transportation Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 08 5:30 PM Arlington Chamber of Commerce hosts Arlington County Board candidate forum

Location: Van Metre Hall, George Mason University, 3351 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonchamber.org/

Contacts: John Musso, Arlington Chamber of Commerce, advocacy@arlingtonchamber.org, 1 703 525 2400

Thursday, Jun. 08 – Sunday, Jun. 11 American Psychiatric Nurses Association Annual Clinical Psychopharmacology Institute

Location: Hyatt Regency Reston, 1800 Presidents St, Reston, VA

Weblinks: http://www.apna.org/, https://twitter.com/AmerPsychNurses

Contacts: APNA, inform@apna.org, 1 855 863 2762

