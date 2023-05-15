Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Zevra Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Zevra Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2023, 4:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) on Monday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its first quarter.

The Celebration, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZVRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZVRA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up