Wingstop: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2023, 8:08 AM

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $15.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Addison, Texas-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $108.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $100.9 million.

