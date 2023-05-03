What to Know About Choosing Between Housing on or off Campus

First-year college students often are expected or required to live in residence halls or dormitories. In subsequent years, it’s usually…

First-year college students often are expected or required to live in residence halls or dormitories. In subsequent years, it’s usually up to those students to decide whether to reside on or off campus.

But some schools, like Ohio Wesleyan University and Dickinson College in Pennsylvania, don’t provide an option. Both of these liberal arts colleges require four years of on-campus living for full-time students.

“We believe that living on campus for your entire time here during your college career really helps to complement your educational career,” says George Stroud, vice president for student life and dean of students at Dickinson. “It connects you more with the campus, with the facilities, with your peers and with the faculty. It allows students to easily access programs and labs and things of that nature.”

For those who are making the choice between off campus and on, here’s what to know:

Living on Campus

Living on campus has been shown to increase retention and engagement rates among freshman and sophomore students, according to a 2021 Association of College & University Housing Officers–International report.

“A number of indicators around success are quite clear in decades of research,” says Dwayne K. Todd, vice president of student engagement and success and dean of students at OWU, “so that’s why schools like ours do have a living requirement to create the best environment for student success.”

There are exceptions, however. At OWU, students may be exempt from the requirement if they are, for instance, a commuter, fifth-year senior, at least 23 years of age or legally married.

Residential housing at colleges is not limited to shared rooms and communal bathrooms. Alternatives include suites, apartments, Greek houses or living-learning communities for students with shared interests.

On-campus students also have access to services and resources such as residence life staff who can help if a housing issue arises.

“When you live in a community, you are forced to live with people that are not like you, to learn more about yourself and about them, and just being able to tell each other your stories,” says Steven Sears, vice president of student affairs and dean of students at Providence College in Rhode Island.

Living Off Campus

On the other hand, off-campus living provides students with more independence, as they are not constrained by school housing policies. Off-campus students gain more real-world experience in areas like paying their own bills, finding renter’s insurance, cooking their own meals and negotiating or reviewing contracts.

“It’s a natural transition for when you leave college, where you are living in your own house and sharing that house with a small number of people. Not like in our residence halls where there are 300 to 500” students, Sears says. “If you are choosing to live off campus, make sure you really think it through and talk to someone that lived off campus. … Do your homework and look at all the costs before you make that decision. Make sure, too, that you are choosing people that you can live with.”

Living off campus can also be better for students with severe food allergies or dietary restrictions, according to Cyndy McDonald, a college counselor and member of several professional counselor organizations.

Cost Comparison: On-Campus vs. Off-Campus Life

At first glance, off-campus housing can appear less expensive. But the additional expenses outside of rent — like utilities, groceries, internet access, cable and furniture — are often overlooked.

To reduce off-campus costs, some students choose to overpack houses or apartments, sometimes with four or five people in a two-bedroom house, experts say.

Unlike off-campus housing, the total cost of living on campus is typically all-inclusive, covering rent, utilities, furniture, Wi-Fi and a meal plan.

At George Mason University in Virginia, where students are required to live on campus for at least the first year, the average cost of a traditional double room and suite double rooms with an “Independence Plan” — the mandatory meal plan for residential freshman and sophomores with unlimited access to dining halls — is $13,120. The school estimates off-campus housing — outside of living with parents — to be $13,774, but prices can be higher or lower based on number of residents.

Another factor that plays into cost is the length of a lease. Residence halls follow an academic schedule while landlords at off-campus properties often require a full year. In the latter case, students not taking summer classes must either pay for an additional three months or, if permitted, sublet to a replacement tenant.

Lisa Ortiz, director of housing and residence life at Ferris State University in Michigan, advises students to be aware of hidden fees and budget for the entire academic year. On-campus housing bills are paid upfront while off-campus expenses are paid month to month.

“I would highly encourage you to think about what you can afford and what you can’t afford,” she says. “There have been times where I’ve seen students not being able to fully budget for situations, and then the end of the semester comes and they don’t have that cash ready to pay their rent.”

Some experts say it’s a toss-up between the price differences of living on or off campus because costs can vary based on many factors, including location and convenience. When making a decision about where to live, students should consider more than just the price tag, also looking at their grades, eating habits and time management skills as well as the overall safety of the selected apartment or house.

Financial Aid Options

Though prices are comparable, schools like Ferris State offer financial incentives to students who choose to live on campus. Admitted students can earn up to $2,000 through the school’s Bulldog Bonus Scholarship program, for example. To qualify, a new student must attend a virtual housing information session and fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as the FAFSA.

Financial aid is also available for off-campus living. When filling out the FAFSA, students indicate whether they plan to live on campus, off campus or with a parent. An off-campus budget, for instance, is allocated to students by the college that can be used for rent, utilities, groceries and other housing-related expenses. If the aid does not cover the full cost of rent for the year, students can file an appeal and must provide documentation, according to McDonald.

She adds that student loans are most commonly used to help pay room and board fees.

“Don’t hesitate to ask the financial aid office,” McDonald says. “There’s nothing wrong with being the squeaky wheel. If you don’t know, keep asking. And there’s nothing wrong with writing an appeal. If you are not getting enough money and you need a little bit more, then don’t be afraid to ask for more. All they can do is say ‘no.’ But they can’t say ‘yes’ if you don’t ask.”

