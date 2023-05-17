Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, May. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, May. 17.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 17 11:00 AM Virginia Department of Transportation hosts a ribbon cutting for 66 Parallel Trail

Location: Vienna / Fairfax-GMU Station Metered Parking, Parking lot, 9493 Virginia Center Blvd, Vienna, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginiadot.org, https://twitter.com/VaDOT

Contacts: Michelle Holland, VDOT, Michelle.Holland@VDOT.Virginia.gov, 1 703 586 0487

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 17 12:00 PM Prince George County Economic Development Authority meeting

Location: 6450 Administration Dr, Prince George, VA

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgeva.org/, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgeVa

Contacts: Donna Traylor, Prince George County, VA, dtraylor@princegeorgecountyva.gov

——————–

Wednesday, May. 17 1:00 PM Virginia Gov. Youngkin speaks at Virginia Beach Police Memorial ceremony – Virginia Governor Governor Glenn Youngkin speaks at Virginia Beach Police Department Police Memorial ceremony

Location: Virginia Beach Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, 100 35th St, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Virginia Beach Police Department, VBPDPublicAffairs@vbgov.com

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 17 1:00 PM Mitchell Institute Aerospace Nation event – Mitchell Institute Aerospace Nation event, with speakers including Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects Operations Lt. Gen. Leah Lauderback

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.mitchellaerospacepower.org, https://twitter.com/MitchellStudies

Contacts: The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, mitchell@afa.org, 1 703 247 5800

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 17 1:00 PM MDAA discuss Missile Defense ‘Must Do’ list for the FY’24 NDAA – Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance discusses its Missile Defense ‘Must Do’ list for the FY’24 National Defense Authorization Act. Participants include Former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood, former Army Hypersonics, Directed Energy, Space and Rapid Acquisition Director Lt. Gen. (Ret) Neil Thurgood, Senate Armed Services Committee Former Policy Director Rear Adm. (Ret) Mark Montgomery and former USAF Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Maj. Gen. (Ret) Charles ‘Cocky’ Corcoran

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.missiledefenseadvocacy.org, https://twitter.com/missiledefadv

Contacts: Riki Ellison, Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, questions@missiledefenseadvocacy.org

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 17 5:00 PM Richmond Police Department holds Command Staff community walk

Location: 3200 Woodrow Ave, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/police/, https://twitter.com/richmondpolice

Contacts: Tracy Walker, Richmond PD public affairs, tracy.walker@rva.gov, 1 804 646 3609

——————–

Wednesday, May. 17 – Thursday, May. 18 Extractables & Leachables USA conference

Location: The Westin Arlington Gateway, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.eandl-conference.com/extractables-and-leachables-usa, https://twitter.com/WeAreSmithers

Contacts: Smithers, info@smithers.com

