Virginia Daybook

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 04 11:00 AM Vice President Harris’ daily schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris receives the President’s Daily Brief with President Joe Biden (11:0 AM EDT, closed press). Harris then travels to Richmond, VA. Harris departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Richmond International Airport (2:35 PM EDT, closed press), arrives at Richmond International Airport (3:15 PM EDT, pooled press), tours Babylon Micro-Farms, Babylon Micro-Farms, 3409 Carlton St (4:25 PM EDT, pooled press), after the tour Harris delivers remarks to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to uplifting small businesses in honor of National Small Business Week (5:00 PM, pooled press and open to pre-credentialed media), departs Richmond International Airport en route to Joint Base Andrews (6:40 PM EDT, pooled press), and arrives at Joint Base Andrews (7:20 PM EDT, closed press)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 04 11:10 AM Secretary of State Blinken’s daily schedule – Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers closing remarks at the 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit in National Harbor, Maryland, Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, 201 Waterfront St, Forest Heights, MD (11:10 AM EDT, media determined by host) and participates in the bilateral peace negotiation closing session with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoya and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the George Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center, 4000 Arlington Blvd, Arlington, VA (1:45 PM EDT, pooled camera spray at the bottom)

Weblinks: http://www.state.gov, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: State Department, 1 202 647 2492

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 04 4:00 PM Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office holds 54th Basic Academy Class graduation ceremony

Location: Law Enforcement Training Academy, 411 Integrity Way, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vbso.net

Contacts: Toni Guagenti, Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, tguagenti@vbso.net, 1 757 385 8446

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 04 4:15 PM Virginia Gov. Youngkin signs legislation penalizing false emergency threats – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signs legislation increasing penalties for reporting false emergency threats

Location: E C Glass High School, 2111 Memorial Ave, Lynchburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, May. 04 4:25 PM Vice President Harris discusses administration’s commitment to ‘uplift small businesses’ – Vice President Kamala Harris tours Babylon Micro-Farms in Richmond, VA (4:25 PM EDT) and highlights the ‘Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to uplifting small businesses’ in honor of Small Business Week (5:00 PM EDT)

Location: Babylon Micro-Farms, 3409 Carlton St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

Thursday, May. 04 5:30 PM Global Good Fund Gala – Global Good Fund Gala, to introduce the latest cohort of Fellow and present the Alumni Honoree and Social Entrepreneur of the Year awards

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.globalgoodfund.org/, https://twitter.com/GlobalGoodFund

Contacts: GGF

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 04 5:30 PM Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly keynotes Dulles Area Transportation Association Awards Gala

Location: Washington Dulles Airport Marriott, 45020 Aviation Dr, Sterling, VA

Weblinks: https://datatrans.org/

Contacts: Luke Frazza, DATA, datatrans@datatrans.org, 1 703 819 3459

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 04 6:30 PM Virginia Beach City Council hosts public briefing on proposed wind energy and power cable project

Location: City of Virginia Beach, 1, Municipal Center Building 1, 2401 Courthouse Dr, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Tiffany Russell , City of Virginia Beach, TMRussel@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 4075

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 04 7:00 PM Northern Virginia Transportation Commission meeting

Location: 2300 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.novatransit.org/

Contacts: Matt Friedman, NVTC, mathewfriedman@novatransit.org, 1 571 457 9516

Thursday, May. 04 – Sunday, May. 07 Poetry Society of Virginia Poetry Festival – 100th annual Poetry Society of Virginia Poetry Festival. This year’s keynote speakers are Rei Berroa, Pedro Larrea and Lauren Alleyne

Location: Main Library – Richmond Public Library, 101 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.poetrysocietyofvirginia.org/, https://twitter.com/PoetryVirginia

Contacts: Mike Maggio, The Poetry Society of Virginia, mmaggio@poetryvirginia.org

Thursday, May. 04 – Friday, May. 05 Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology conference

Location: Hilton Arlington, 950 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.smi-online.co.uk, https://twitter.com/SMi_Group

Contacts: SAE Media, events@saemediagroup.com, +44 (0) 20 7827 6000

Thursday, May. 04 – Friday, May. 05 Animal Agriculture Alliance Annual Stakeholders Summit

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, 2800 S Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.animalagalliance.org, https://twitter.com/animalag

Contacts: Animal Agriculture Alliance, info@animalagalliance.org, 1 703 562 5160

Friday, May. 05 10:30 AM Media preview day for new attack submarine Massachusetts – Media preview ahead of the christening ceremony for the new Virginia-class nuclear submarine ‘Massachusetts’, 25th of its class, with officials from NNS and the U.S. Navy attending

Weblinks: http://www.huntingtoningalls.com/, https://twitter.com/HIIndustries

Contacts: Todd Corillo, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com, 1 757 688 3220

Media will park at VASCIC (2401 West Ave., Newport News, Virginia, 23607) both days and be escorted and transported by bus to and from the event site. See directions below. Confirmation of media attendance is required. Please RSVP by noon on Wednesday, May 3. You must present a photo ID and be a U.S. citizen to be admitted to the events.

Friday, May. 05 Dominion Energy Q1 2023 earnings – Dominion Energy Q1 2023 earnings, for the Virginia-headquartered power and energy firm

Weblinks: http://www.dominionenergy.com, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Ryan Frazier, Dominion Energy, C.Ryan.Frazier@dominionenergy.com, 1 804 836 2083

Saturday, May. 06 11:00 AM Newport News Shipbuilding christens new attack submarine Massachusetts – Christening ceremony for the new Virginia-class nuclear submarine ‘Massachusetts’, 25th of its class, with officials from NNS and the U.S. Navy attending

Weblinks: http://www.huntingtoningalls.com/, https://twitter.com/HIIndustries

Contacts: Todd Corillo, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com, 1 757 688 3220

