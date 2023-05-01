Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Transocean: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Transocean: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2023, 4:44 PM

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Transocean Ltd. (RIG) on Monday reported a loss of $465 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Steinhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The offshore oil and gas drilling contractor posted revenue of $649 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $641.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RIG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

