Tile Shop: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) on Thursday reported profit of $2.5 million in its first quarter.

The Plymouth, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The stone tile retailer posted revenue of $102 million in the period.

