Four times a year, holding companies of a certain size are required to divulge their positions in equities. That’s a great thing for followers of Warren Buffett, widely considered the greatest long-term investor of all time. His company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (ticker: BRK.B, BRK.A), which he still helms at age 92, owns a sprawling equities portfolio that directly reflects what stocks Buffett likes.

Although investors don’t have an up-to-the-minute reflection of what Berkshire owns, the company’s mid-May 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reveals the complete Berkshire Hathaway portfolio as it stood at the end of March.

Why Follow Berkshire Hathaway Stock Picks?

There’s a reason Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting is considered such a Wall Street occasion. Every May, more than 30,000 people flock to the humble town of Omaha, Nebraska, just to hear sage wisdom from the elderly duo of Buffett and Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, now 99.

Part of the reason is that the two share an easy rapport with each other, and each is witty and entertaining in his own way. But tens of thousands of people don’t make the trek to Nebraska to see an Abbott and Costello routine.

People closely watch the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio for a simple reason: The long-term track record of Berkshire Hathaway is absolutely unparalleled. In the 58 calendar years from 1965 to 2022, Berkshire Hathaway stock appreciated at a 19.8% compound annual growth rate, compared with a 9.9% annualized return for the S&P 500. To illustrate the power of compounding, that amounted to a 3,787,464% return for Berkshire shareholders compared with a 24,708% return for investors in the S&P 500.

For every $10,000 invested in Berkshire in 1965, investors would have $378.76 million by the end of 2022. S&P 500 investors would have $2.48 million. Returns like that simply can’t be generated by a lucky hand.

What Stocks Is Berkshire Buying and Selling?

Buffett’s extreme long-term bias is part of what makes him an excellent investor — it’s an edge few other investors have the patience or temperament for. When Berkshire agreed in 2015 to make its largest-ever acquisition, paying $32.1 billion for total ownership of industrial giant Precision Castparts Corp., Buffett brushed off concerns over the bear market in energy prices at the time as myopic, telling CNBC, “We’re going to be in this business for 100 years.”

Another famous nugget of wisdom from Buffett is his quip that his favorite holding period is “forever.”

All that’s to say that when Berkshire makes changes to its portfolio, it tends to carry weight.

There were three additions to Berkshire Hathaway’s stock holdings in the first quarter of 2023. Here are those new holdings, from the smallest to largest weightings at the end of the quarter:

— Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS). While this small-cap energy stock will never be a big chunk of Berkshire’s portfolio because of its $540 million size, the holding company picked up nearly $1 million worth of shares of the high-yielding stock in the first quarter.

— Diageo PLC (DEO). Named by U.S. News as one of the 10 best stocks to buy for 2023, Diageo is an alcoholic beverages giant. It seems the Oracle of Omaha agrees with the stock’s value, picking up about $40 million of the company last quarter.

— Capital One Financial Corp. (COF). The largest new holding of Berkshire’s is Capital One, the financial company with its hands in credit cards and both consumer and commercial banking. The stock pays a roughly 2.7% dividend and trades for less than seven times forward earnings. Berkshire owns a more than $900 million stake in COF following its purchases in early 2023.

The financial holding company was also active on the selling side of the ledger. While Berkshire trimmed its positions in a number of stocks, it only sold out of four names completely. Here are the stocks Berkshire removed entirely from its portfolio in the first quarter:

— RH (RH)

— Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM)

— Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK)

— U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Zooming Out: Characteristics of Berkshire Hathaway Holdings

Although Berkshire Hathaway’s stock portfolio, worth around $330 billion, comprises 50 positions, it’s not quite as diversified as you might expect for a grouping of that many stocks.

In fact, concentrated bets on companies Buffett is highly confident in are a big part of what has made him such a fabulously successful investor over time. It’s harder to be concentrated with the massive sum of money Berkshire controls, but it’s doing a good job regardless: Its top six holdings make up about 80% of Berkshire’s stock portfolio. And its single largest position, Apple Inc. (AAPL), makes up about 47% of its portfolio.

In terms of sectors, the huge bet on Apple means information technology is the most heavily represented sector, constituting about 49% of the portfolio as of March 31. Financial companies accounted for 22% of the portfolio, while consumer staples accounted for roughly 12% and energy was the last to crack double digits at a touch more than 10%.

Here’s a look at the complete Berkshire Hathaway portfolio as of the company’s first-quarter filing. Values reflect closing prices as of May 16, based on holdings that were current as of March 31:

Company Shares Held Value Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) 49,439,781 $3,845,426,166 Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 29,000,000 $727,030,000 Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 10,551,000 $1,200,492,780 American Express Co. (AXP) 151,610,700 $22,503,576,201 Aon PLC (AON) 4,335,000 $1,435,101,750 Apple Inc. (AAPL) 915,560,382 $157,540,474,931 Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 1,032,852,006 $28,258,830,884 BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDF) 108,340,642 $3,363,976,934 Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) 9,922,000 $902,405,900 Celanese Corp. (CE) 8,819,016 $906,771,225 Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) 3,828,941 $1,283,997,075 Chevron Corp. (CVX) 132,407,595 $20,319,269,529 Citigroup Inc. (C) 55,244,797 $2,500,931,960 Coca-Cola Co. (KO) 400,000,000 $25,292,000,000 DaVita Inc. (DVA) 36,095,570 $3,557,218,424 Diageo PLC (DEO) 227,750 $40,733,088 Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) 4,780,000 $425,945,800 General Motors Co. (GM) 40,000,000 $1,261,600,000 Globe Life Inc. (GL) 6,353,727 $675,274,106 HP Inc. (HPQ) 120,952,818 $3,588,670,110 Itochu Corp. (ITOCF) 98,380,800 $3,431,522,304 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) 433,558 $12,789,961 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 327,100 $52,116,843 Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) 325,634,818 $12,699,757,902 Kroger Co. (KR) 50,000,000 $2,447,000,000 Liberty Latin America Ltd. Class A (LILA) 2,630,792 $21,335,723 Liberty Latin America Ltd. Class C (LILAK) 1,284,020 $10,426,242 Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) 7,722,451 $569,839,659 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) 20,207,680 $562,177,658 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) 43,208,291 $1,199,030,075 Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) 7,044,909 $442,913,429 Markel Corp. (MKL) 471,661 $640,190,192 Marsh & McLennan Cos. Inc. (MMC) 404,911 $72,912,324 Mastercard Inc. (MA) 3,986,648 $1,515,883,036 McKesson Corp. (MCK) 2,289,864 $906,763,245 Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) 578,000 $44,968,400 Moody’s Corp. (MCO) 24,669,778 $7,582,996,362 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) 107,118,784 $653,424,582 Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) 213,872,911 $12,434,571,045 Paramount Global Class B (PARA) 93,730,975 $1,401,278,076 Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 315,400 $49,126,704 Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) 6,125,376 $1,051,788,313 SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) 39,400 $16,163,850 StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) 10,695,448 $151,126,680 T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) 5,242,000 $753,275,400 United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) 59,400 $9,893,070 Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF (VOO) 43,000 $16,208,850 Verisign Inc. (VRSN) 12,815,613 $2,876,720,650 Visa Inc. (V) 8,297,460 $1,912,315,606 Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) 51,026 $992,456

Update 05/17/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.