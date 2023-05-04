Telus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus Corp. (TU) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $160.5…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus Corp. (TU) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $160.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $3.67 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.58 billion.

