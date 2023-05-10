SelectQuote: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) on Wednesday reported net income of $9.3…

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) on Wednesday reported net income of $9.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.

The company posted revenue of $299.4 million in the period.

SelectQuote expects full-year revenue in the range of $950 million to $970 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLQT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLQT

