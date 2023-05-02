Scorpio Tankers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $193.2 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of $3.27. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $3.31 per share.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of $3.27. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $3.31 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.92 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $384.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $377.2 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $364.9 million.

