Primo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $5.8…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $5.8 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The maker of pure-play water solutions posted revenue of $546.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $534 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Primo said it expects revenue in the range of $575 million to $595 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRMW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRMW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.