OPKO Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Opko Health Inc. (OPK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Opko Health Inc. (OPK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its first quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The holding company with investments in pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies posted revenue of $237.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $187.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.