Northwest Pipe Co.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2023, 5:46 PM

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had net income of 23 cents.

The steel pipe maker posted revenue of $99.1 million in the period.

_____

