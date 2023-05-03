Northwest Pipe Co.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.4 million in…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had net income of 23 cents.

The steel pipe maker posted revenue of $99.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWPX

