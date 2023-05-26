Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Medicure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Medicure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 26, 2023, 7:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Friday reported profit of $215,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $4.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCUJF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCUJF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up