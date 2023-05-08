Live Radio
Matrix Service: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2023, 5:18 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) on Monday reported a loss of $12.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $186.9 million in the period.

