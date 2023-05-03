Materion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $25.6…

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $25.6 million.

The Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.34 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The supplier of engineered materials to technology companies posted revenue of $442.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $446.4 million.

Materion expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.60 to $6 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTRN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.