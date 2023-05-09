Kodak: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 9, 2023, 6:36 PM

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) on Tuesday reported net income of $33 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rochester, New York-based company said it had net income of 30 cents.

The commercial and packaging printing company posted revenue of $278 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KODK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KODK

