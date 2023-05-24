Kamada: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its first quarter.

The Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical posted revenue of $30.7 million in the period.

Kamada expects full-year revenue in the range of $138 million to $146 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMDA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.