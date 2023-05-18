How Much Does It Cost to Add a Screened-In Deck or Porch to Your House?

Key takeaways: HomeAdvisor reports that the average cost to screen in a 200-square-foot porch will run you between $2,000 and…

Key takeaways: HomeAdvisor reports that the average cost to screen in a 200-square-foot porch will run you between $2,000 and $2,800, but some professionals think that’s way too low. One expert we talked to said most screened-in porch jobs cost $65,000, namely because most existing desks can’t support the required infrastructure.

Outdoor living is a must for many homebuyers today. For homeowners planning to stay put, perfecting the yard, patio or porch for relaxation, meals and entertainment is at the top of home improvement plans.

But if you live in a buggy part of the country, that outdoor living gets less pleasant when evening arrives and mosquitoes come out. Rather than forfeiting your outdoor living space, you can screen in your porch or deck to keep the bugs away.

But a screened-in porch or deck comes with more options — and possibly a larger budget — than you may expect. Here’s what you need to know about the cost of a screened-in porch or deck.

How Much Does a Screened-In Porch or Deck Cost?

When looking at average costs online, you may get excited at the prospect of a low-cost project — HomeAdvisor reports the average cost to screen in a 200-square-foot porch is between $2,000 and $2,800.

But unless you already have a solid, well-maintained porch and roof already in place and all you’re missing is the screen, you’ll get estimates from professionals that are closer to 20 times that amount.

“Our average screened-in porch is about $65,000,” says James Moylan, president and CEO of Design Builders Inc., a builder specializing in outdoor living spaces based in Bethesda, Maryland.

The biggest contributing factor to the cost discrepancy, Moylan explains, is that most existing decks aren’t able to be screened in, because many counties and municipalities require that “a screened porch that has a roof structure is zoned like an addition.”

This means adding more specific design, architecture and engineering requirements, longer lead times and careful inspections on the structure to your plans.

Will a Screened-In Porch Add Value to Your Home?

Because so many homebuyers are looking for a finished space to enjoy the outdoors, improving your deck, yard or home exterior is a good idea. But whether a screened-in porch will specifically add value depends more on where you live — both the general region and climate, as well as the neighborhood, says Angie Hicks, chief customer officer for home services company Angi.

A part of the country where mosquitoes are common in warm weather is more likely to see lots of screened-in porches and decks.

But before you make the change counting on value added to your home, Hicks stresses that you should look at neighbors’ porches, and consider whether they also have screens. “When you’re thinking about (return on investment), it’s a little bit specific to your situation. You want to keep up with the Joneses, but you don’t want to exceed the Joneses,” she says.

Factors That Impact Your Screening Budget

To determine the budget needed to achieve the screened porch of your dreams, there are a few key factors to consider:

Existing Structure

Is your existing deck or porch solidly built and in good condition? “Especially if it’s an elevated deck of some kind, homeowners tend to forget to check the integrity and condition of their deck,” Hicks says. “Making sure that it is in a good structural, sound place first is always step one.”

If you need to add a foundation, expect to pay $4-$7 per square foot for concrete slab, according to HomeAdvisor. For a 200 square-foot porch, that’ll run you between $800 and $1,400.

Complexity

While the total square footage will affect the price, Moylan says the complexity of the project and materials are even more likely to impact the bottom line. If your screened porch has a balcony above it or the porch itself is on a second story, a more complex project will drive up the total cost.

Additional Features and Finishes

Moylan describes the features and finishes you choose for your screened porch as a layering effect: You can get the bare structure with decking and screens, and then add flooring, ceiling, electrical wiring, gas hookup and more. “Once you start layering it, that’s where you really see that massive price difference. But it’s the same usable square footage in the same space,” Moylan says.

Where You Live

Like many other home improvement projects, typical costs are heavily dependent on where you live. The availability of construction labor, population density and proximity to shipping or trucking hubs can all play a role in the bottom line of the project.

Local Zoning and Permit Requirements

Many local governments treat a screened porch with a roof as an addition to the home, and it must be approved and permitted as such. This adds time and money to the project to handle the administrative aspects, along with getting the architectural or engineering expertise needed to sign off on plans.

Materials Cost Breakdown

You may be able to meet your budget by carefully considering the materials you choose that make up the screened porch:

Screen Type

Moylan says most screens used today are fiberglass, which runs between $4.50 and $5.50 per square foot not including the cost of labor, according to Angi. However, there are also aluminum screens, costing $5-$7 per square foot, and solar screens, costing $5.50-$7 per square foot, according to Angi.

Screen Frame

During the coronavirus pandemic, lumber prices made the wood for screen framing more expensive and harder to obtain. Fortunately, that’s no longer the case — though if you have a specific type of frame in mind, it’s best to ask your contractor if it will impact your timeline and total cost.

Decking

Requiring even more wood is the deck you would need to build, if you don’t already have a functioning porch with a roof. “We tell customers to pick out three colors that they like just in case the first one is not available — then they have a backup,” Moylan says.

Roof

The cost of a roof or cover for your screen porch depends on the material — $4-$9 per square foot for wooden shakes, $14-$22 for an aluminum cover and $16-$30 for asphalt shingles, according to HomeAdvisor. For a 200-square-foot porch, that’s $800 on the low end and $6,000 on the high end.

Additional Costs and Factors to Plan For

You may have mapped out your budget for the bare bones of the screened porch, the survey and permits, but there’s a good chance you have other costs to consider. Keep these extra costs in mind for your screened-in porch or deck:

Electrical Wiring

You’ll need electricity in your screened porch if you want a fan, TV, heaters or other features that will make your outdoor living space more pleasant. If you have more than a simple light or fan, Moylan says you’ll need a circuit added to your electrical panel. “For two heaters you’re spending $4,000-$5,000 on the heating system,” Moylan says.

Motorized Screens

Plenty of homeowners like the option of a screened-in porch, but want to be able to raise the screens as well. Retractable screens that run on a motor are estimated to cost $2,000 to $4,000 per unit, according to HomeAdvisor.

Outdoor Kitchen

For many, outdoor living is not complete without having a kitchen setup to take outdoor cooking beyond the grill. “The typical outdoor kitchen setup is going to be $15,000-plus, easy,” Moylan says.

Fireplace

Instead of a heater, you may like the idea of having an outdoor fireplace. Bob Vila reports the average outdoor fireplace costs around $3,000, but the cost range for installation is $1,500 to $20,000. Expect a gas or electric fireplace to come with the additional cost of electrical wiring or gas hookup.

Luxury Finishes

Every part of your screened deck can become more expensive depending on the finish you choose. Stone facades over a post, decorative ceilings and even luxurious railings are common finish options people are willing to pay more for.

Window Panels

If you’re building a screened-in porch and live in a part of the country with cold winters, you may want to consider the upgrade of making it a three-season porch, with the capability to put in window panels when the weather turns colder.

“That increases the bill, but if it means you’re using it nine months out of the year instead of three months out of the year then that plays into your ROI as well,” Hicks says.

Windows cost between $150 to $600 for vinyl windows or $250 to $800 for wooden windows, according to Architectural Digest.

Timeline

Whether it’s the permitting process, the wait for materials to be delivered or contractor availability, expect your screened-in porch project to take a while to start. In the Washington, D.C., metro area, Moylan says it takes about 60 days, on average, to get permits for a project.

Before reaching out to contractors, lower your expectations on how fast things can get done. “Give it a year, honestly. You’re going to need to be super, super patient,” Moylan says.

Unexpected Discoveries

You can always plan that something won’t go to plan when a major home improvement project is happening. Leave room in your budget and timeline for soil issues, the discovery of rot or termite damage on an existing porch, shipping delays and anything else that can come up unexpectedly.

How Much Does It Cost to Add a Screened-In Deck or Porch to Your House? originally appeared on usnews.com

Correction 08/17/21: A previous version of this story used the incorrect name for Angi Inc.

Update 05/19/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.