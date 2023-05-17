Hawkins: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.6 million in its…

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Roseville, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share.

The chemical maker posted revenue of $228.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $60 million, or $2.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $935.1 million.

