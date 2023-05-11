Harrow: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.6 million…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its first quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical and drug compounding company posted revenue of $26.1 million in the period.

Harrow expects full-year revenue in the range of $135 million to $143 million.

