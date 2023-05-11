Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

SUPREME COURT-BACON LAW

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to a California animal cruelty law that affects the pork industry. The justices ruled that the case was properly dismissed by lower courts. Pork producers had said that the law could force industry-wide changes and raise the cost of bacon and other pork products nationwide. California’s law requires more space for breeding pigs, and producers say it would force the $26 billion-a-year industry to change its practices even though pork is produced almost entirely outside California. The justices upheld lower court rulings dismissing the pork producers’ case. By Jessica Gresko. SENT: 440 words, photo.

SOUTH CAROLINA

XGR-SOUTH CAROLINA LEGISLATURE

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thursday was supposed to be the final day of the regular session for the South Carolina General Assembly. But debates over abortion, guns and bond reform appear to have the session going into overtime this week. The House and Senate didn’t pass their agreement on what they can discuss after the session, so the governor will have to call them back on his own for the first time in two decades. Gov. Henry McMaster has said he’ll call for that special session starting next week. By Jeffrey Collins. UPCOMING: 650 words by 6 p.m.

SOUTH CAROLINA-EDUCATION-RACE

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Republicans are one step closer to restricting how race gets taught in K-12 classrooms. As Republicans nationwide push bans on so-called “critical race theory,” the state Senate passed a likeminded effort Wednesday in a late night 27-10 vote after nearly six hours of debate. Parents could challenge any educational materials they say violate banned teachings around white privilege and implicit bias under a bill sent back to the GOP-controlled House. Republicans say the bill keeps subjective opinions out of the classroom and allows parents to know what their children are learning. Opponents say it will sanitize the truth and increase stressors on a profession already experiencing record vacancies. By James Pollard. SENT: 740 words, photo.

VIRGINIA

PSYCHIATRIC PATIENT DEATH

DINWIDDIE, Va. — A judge in Virginia has denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a joint trial for seven sheriff’s deputies and three psychiatric hospital employees charged in the death of Irvo Otieno, who was pinned to the floor for about 11 minutes while being admitted to the hospital. Dinwiddie Circuit Court Judge Joseph Teefey Jr. on Wednesday granted requests from two Central State Hospital employees to be tried separately from the other defendants. It remains unclear if the remaining eight defendants will stand trial together. During a court hearing, the judge did not rule out trying some of them at the same time. UPCOMING.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EXPIRING BENEFITS

WASHINGTON — The formal end of the national Public Health Emergency on Thursday is largely a symbolic and psychological step, representing the country’s formal emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic. But behind the scenes, several core aspects of America’s pandemic-era emergency safety net are also coming to a close, from extra food assistance to automatic enrollment in Medicaid. While these measures were always designed to be temporary, their expiration is inevitably producing hardship and confusion. By Ashraf Khalil. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MEDICAID-MARYLAND

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland officials announce a public awareness campaign to remind state residents on Medicaid what they need to do to maintain coverage. By Brian Witte.

CUSTODIAN CHESS COACH

HAMPDEN, Maine — “The Queen’s Gambit” is playing out in real life in Maine, where a custodian is coaching his schools’ chess teams to national acclaim. Part-time chess coach and full-time custodian David Bishop led his elementary and middle school teams to state championship titles this year, drawing comparisons to the Netflix series about a chess prodigy inspired by a janitor. Bishop’s coaching success follows a happy twist of fate. He took the school’s custodial job after taking an early retirement package at age 50. He didn’t even know about the chess club. Now, members of the team say chess has taught them to to be strategic and to consider the ramifications of decisions. By David Sharp. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

SPORTS

HKN–DEVILS-HURRICANES

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night with a chance to close out the second-round playoff series. Carolina leads 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 700 words and photos. Game starts at 7 p.m.

U.S. STORIES

BIDEN-CLIMATE CHANGE — The Biden administration is proposing new limits on greenhouse gas emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants, its most ambitious effort yet to reduce planet-warming pollution from the nation’s second-largest contributor to climate change. Industry groups and Republican-leaning states accuse the Democratic administration of overreach on environmental regulations. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

TITLE 42-IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM — Migrants are rushing across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are to expire, fearing that new policies will make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States. In a move to clear out overwhelmed holding facilities, a U.S. official says Border Patrol agents were told Wednesday to begin releasing some migrants with instructions to appear at an immigration office in the United States within 60 days. The Biden administration has been unveiling measures to replace Title 42, which suspended rights to seek asylum since March 2020 on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. SENT: 1,300 words, video, photos, audio. Developing.

THE TEXAS QUESTION — Thirteen people dead in two mass shootings. Eight immigrants killed when an SUV slammed into a crowded bus stop. The likely approval of legislation that would let the Republican governor overturn elections in the most populous county, a Democratic stronghold. All in the past two weeks. These issues and the forces behind them — anger and guns, immigration turmoil, deep political divisions about what democracy means — are playing out across America. But Texas is immense, and its population is growing by more than 1,000 people a day. The stage is far bigger. And it’s enough to make even the proudest Texan wrestle with how he sees the state. SENT: 1,650 words, photos.

