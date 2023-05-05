Grains higher, Livstock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May gained 26.50 cents at $6.5175 a bushel; May corn was up 11.50 cents at $6.51 a bushel; May oats rose 9.17 cents at $3.2950 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 28 cents at $14.68 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose .75 cent at $1.6282 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .25 cent at $2.0390 a pound; May. lean hogs fell 1.13 cents at $.7652 a pound.

