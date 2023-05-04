Gannett: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Thursday reported profit of $10.3 million in…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Thursday reported profit of $10.3 million in its first quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 4 cents per share.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $668.9 million in the period.

Gannett expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.75 billion to $2.8 billion.

