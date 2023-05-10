Fiesta Restaurant Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.9 million in…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The owner of Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurants posted revenue of $103.4 million in the period.

