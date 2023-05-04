El Pollo Loco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) on Thursday reported first-quarter…

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.9 million.

The Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The Tex-Mex fast food chain posted revenue of $114.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $113.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOCO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.