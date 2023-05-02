Dorman Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $5.7 million.…

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $5.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Colmar, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The distributor of parts to automotive retailers posted revenue of $466.7 million in the period.

Dorman Products expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.95 billion to $2 billion.

