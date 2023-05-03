Curtiss-Wright: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $56.8 million. On…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $56.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.48. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.53 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $630.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $593.9 million.

Curtiss-Wright expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.65 to $8.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion.

