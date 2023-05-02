Cummins: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $790 million. On…

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $790 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $5.55.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.81 per share.

The engine maker posted revenue of $8.45 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.03 billion.

