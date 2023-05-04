Cohu: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — POWAY, Calif. (AP) — Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $15.7 million.…

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — POWAY, Calif. (AP) — Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $15.7 million.

The Poway, California-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The maker of semiconductor test equipment posted revenue of $179.4 million in the period.

