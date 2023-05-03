Civitas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $202.5 million. On…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $202.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of $2.46. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.25 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $656 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $669.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIVI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIVI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.