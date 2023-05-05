Cinemark: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Friday reported a loss of $3.1 million…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Friday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its first quarter.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $610.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $571.5 million.

