Cheniere Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.43 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $22.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $6.89 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.96 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $7.31 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.58 billion.

