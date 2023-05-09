Celanese: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Celanese Corporation (CE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $91 million. The…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Celanese Corporation (CE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $91 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.01 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $2.85 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.72 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Celanese expects its per-share earnings to be $2.50.

Celanese shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $104.54, a decline of 27% in the last 12 months.

