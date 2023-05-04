BrightSphere Investment Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $12 million. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $12 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 28 cents.

The asset manager posted revenue of $91.8 million in the period.

BrightSphere Investment Group shares have climbed nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSIG

