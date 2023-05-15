Bellerophon Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $2.8…

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $2.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 15 cents per share.

The drug and medical device developer posted revenue of $5.6 million in the period.

Bellerophon Therapeutics shares have climbed ninefold since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.71, increasing tenfold in the last 12 months.

