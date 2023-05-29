Beach Packing List: 33 Essentials to Bring

There’s a lot that goes into planning a beach vacation, even after you decide where you’re going and settle on…

There’s a lot that goes into planning a beach vacation, even after you decide where you’re going and settle on a hotel, resort, vacation villa or condominium. You also have to create a packing list that has everything you need — including items for the beach you may not have even thought about.

Obviously, your beach packing list can be more extensive if you’re driving to the beach and you have room in your car. In that case, you can bring along items to make your beach trip more comfortable, like beach chairs and beach umbrellas. If you’re flying, on the other hand, you’ll need to stick to beach essentials like sunscreen, sun hats, rash guards and of course your favorite beach bag. You can also look into travel-size items that pass muster with TSA for travel in your carry-on.

To help you decide what to pack for a beach vacation, U.S. News has compiled a beach packing list with essentials that will simplify and organize your packing process.

Beach trip packing list

— Beach bag

— Beach pillow

— Water shoes

— Beach chairs

— Beach wagon

— Beach towels

— Beach umbrella or tent

— Bathing suits

— Beach blanket

— Cover-ups

— Reef-safe sunscreen

— Sun hats

— Sunglasses

— Flip-flops or pool slides

— Beach toys

— Beach cooler

— Rash guards

— Dry bag

— Underwater camera

— Packable jacket

— E-reader

— Portable speaker

— Power bank

— Waterproof phone case

— Reusable water bottle

— First-aid kit

— Bug spray

— Baby powder

— Wet wipes

— After-sun lotion

— Lip balm

— Leave-in conditioner spray

— Toiletry organizer

Beach bag

Your beach trip packing list should definitely include a beach bag. After all, you’ll need something to carry your beach essentials like sunscreen, sunglasses and a beach read. If you have kids, you’ll want extra room for snacks, toys and maybe even a change of clothes.

The Becokan Large Waterproof Beach Tote Bag is our top beach bag pick for its large capacity and lightweight waterproof construction. For beach picnics, consider a combination tote and cooler bag like the OdyseaCo Beach Bag with Cooler Compartment. It keeps cold beverages, sammies and more chilled and separated from your towels, magazines and other necessities — plus, the cooler part is fully detachable for when you don’t need it. There’s also an endless number of beach bags on Amazon. Be sure to browse U.S. News’ list of the best beach bags.

Beach pillow

A beach pillow is great for those times when you want to lay in the sun in comfort, and maybe even take a nap with the sounds of the waves crashing in the background. The best beach pillows are easy to transport, don’t take up a lot of space and make your beach time even more relaxing.

One great option is the Ballast Beach Pillow because it’s inflatable and made of weather-resistant fabric. It also attaches to beach chairs and comes with a compact carrying case for storage and transport.

Water shoes

You’ll also want to have water shoes packed for everyone in your crew, or else you could live to regret it. Kids may want water shoes on as they venture into the ocean where they can’t see the bottom, and parents may want them to protect against rocks, shells, coral and ocean creatures, too. Bringing water shoes is an easy way to protect feet from painful scrapes and cuts that could literally cut your fun time at the beach.

You can buy basic water shoes in a local store at home or find a range of water shoe options online at Amazon for women, men and kids.

Beach chairs

If you’re looking for beach essentials to bring in your car for a weeklong beach trip, don’t forget to look for styles that fold up easily. A good beach chair can make your day on the beach considerably more comfortable, especially when you consider the toll that sitting on the sand for several hours can take on your back and neck.

Some of the best beach chairs — like the Tommy Bahama Deluxe Backpack Beach Chair, the U.S. News pick for top beach chair — have a drink holder, an insulated pouch and a zippered storage compartment. These features make it easy to relax, unwind and have everything you need.

Beach wagon

Hauling all your beach gear through the sand can be taxing and difficult. To make it easier, consider a folding option with large wheels designed for sand, like the Beau Jardin Folding Beach Wagon, chosen by U.S. News as one of the top beach wagons. A foldable style can easily go in the trunk when you’re done at the beach.

Beach towels

While resorts and rentals may have towels to use during your stay, having a dedicated beach towel for everyone can be quite useful. It’ll help avoid kids or teens arguing over which towel belongs to who, especially when they’re wet.

You can pick up beach towels almost anywhere, but a large Turkish towel can make your vacation much more sand-free. The Sand Cloud beach towels on Amazon are quick-drying but also naturally repel sand. Or, let everyone express their personality with a lightweight microfiber beach towel in fun prints like cactus or sea turtles.

Beach umbrella or tent

A beach umbrella or tent is another must-have item if you plan to spend the day on the sand. The best options easily anchor in the ground and are adjustable so you can move them with the sun’s movements throughout the day.

There are numerous beach umbrellas you can buy online. Choose a design that works for your beach day style or — depending on the amount of shade you may want — consider one of the best beach tents. Whichever you choose, make sure you also have a beach umbrella anchor, if the umbrella you select doesn’t already include one.

Bathing suits

A beach trip requires everyone in the family to have a bathing suit, but you may even want to bring a few extra suits along. This is especially true if you have kids who like to swim several times a day. Having a few bathing suit options means they won’t have to constantly put a wet swimsuit back on, and that you can have suits not in use hanging to dry while you’re out for the day.

To find an array of styles and range of sizes for the whole family, consider shopping online at Amazon.

Beach blanket

If you want to host a picnic or have little kids who like to play the day away in the sand, a beach blanket is another must-have. You may spend the bulk of your family beach vacation watching the kids make sand castles or play in the surf, yet they’ll want a sand-free place to sit from time to time. A beach blanket provides exactly that, and the best ones fold up easily for transport in your beach bag.

Check out the Wekapo Beach Blanket, which is sand-free and comes with six stakes and four built-in corner pockets.

Cover-ups

Maybe you don’t want to sit in just your swimsuit all day, or perhaps you want something you can quickly throw on over your suit to go to breakfast or head back to your room to grab snacks and drinks. Either way, swimsuit cover-ups for the whole family (or at least those who want them) are always a good idea.

As you look for the right cover-up, remember that they come in different colors and styles. Some are dress-like or shirt-like styles, such as the Coolibar UPF 50+ Palma Aire Beach Shirt, which can provide additional sun protection. Others are sheer or made of netting like the Eomenie Contrast Lace Bathing Suit Cover Up.

Reef-safe sunscreen

You’ll also want to bring sunscreen on your beach vacation, but not just any kind: Reef-safe sunscreen keeps your skin safe from the sun’s harmful rays, yet it doesn’t hurt the ocean, coral reefs or the animals that call the sea home.

While there are many reef-safe sunscreen brands, one top option is the Blithe Honest Sunscreen for its hydrating effect and pH balance. This reef-safe sunscreen is also made without oxybenzone and octinoxate, which can hurt coral reefs and sea ecosystems.

Sun hats

A good beach hat can keep your face protected from the sun, but it can also provide you with some much-needed shade. Of course, you can just pack a hat you have at home — or splurge on a style that coordinates with your swimming attire.

From straw brims to packable options, there are a lot of beach hat choices. To narrow the options, consider the activities you’ll be doing. For lounging by the pool, the Brixton Joanna Hat is a top option, as is the Quiksilver Men’s Pierside Straw Lifeguard Hat.

For those who love wearing a ponytail, Ponyback hats have a built-in hidden slot for a ponytail. If you’re bringing little ones to the beach, the i play. By Green Sprouts Baby Sun Hat is perfect for infants, and the Outdoor Research Kids Rambler is ideal for protecting young children’s skin from the sun. Check out all of U.S. News’ top beach hat picks.

Sunglasses

Protecting your eyes from the harmful rays of the sun is good for everyone. Choosing a timeless, full-coverage style like Ray-Ban Wayfarer Polarized or Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator sunglasses will shield you from the sun, minimize squinting and maybe even help avoid a headache. For the kids, check out a variety of children’s sunglasses on Amazon.

Flip-flops or pool slides

Another essential for your family beach trip is flip-flops or pool slides, and you may want to have more than one pair. Women may want a set like the Clarks Breeze Sea Flip-flops or the Cole Haan Findra Pool Slides for the beach, but you may also want a slightly more dressy pair of slides like Kenneth Cole REACTION Glam-athon sandals for dinners out and trips to the store.

For men, the Reef Rover Sandals are available in four colors, while the toddlers and kids can pick a pair of KRABOR flip-flops with back straps in a fun print or color.

Beach toys

Maximize the fun in the sun and waves with fun floating swim noodles, or use one to create a floating sling chair. Of course, the kids will want to play in the sand, so grab a castle mold set for creativity by the sea (or lake). If floating is the name of the game, release your inner mermaid with a mermaid tail pool float, consider inflatable flamingo and unicorn floaties from Jasonwell, or opt for a two-pack of shark loungers.

Beach cooler

You will absolutely want a beach cooler that’s easy to carry so you can keep food and beverages cold for your time on the sand. After all, having a beach cooler in tow means you won’t have to head back to your room to get drinks and snacks, and that you can pack what you need for the day and bring it along.

Popular cooler brand YETI offers beach coolers in several sizes, including coolers with shoulder straps and backpack straps for hands-free carrying. One top option is the YETI Hopper Flip 18 Portable Soft Cooler since it holds up to 18 cans (or fewer cans and some food) and comes with a built-in strap that lets you carry it like a beach bag.

Rash guards

Rash guards offer extra sun protection since they cover more of your skin without keeping you out of the water. The best ones offer SPF protection of some kind, while also being comfortable and cute. You can find rash guards in every size, color and design on Amazon.

Dry bag

Whether you plan to go on a snorkeling trip or you just want a dry place to store some items at the pool or the beach, a dry bag can help. These bags offer a waterproof escape for items you want to keep safe and dry, and they come with enclosures that ensure water can’t accidentally seep in.

There are many dry bags you can buy online, including this top-rated pack of three from Outdoor Products. Not only are these dry bags waterproof, but they come in three sizes and have a roll-top enclosure that keeps your items safe from exposure.

Underwater camera

If you’re planning a snorkeling or diving session and you want to capture images of life underwater, a waterproof camera should make your beach packing list. Having this kind of camera along can be a fun way to capture the moment, and it can also a creative activity for the kids.

The most popular underwater camera by far is the GoPro Hero 11, and it’s easy to see why. This underwater camera takes pictures and records video, and you can buy additional accessories to make the camera even more user-friendly. For example, you can purchase a floating hand grip that ensures your camera won’t accidentally end up on the ocean floor.

Packable jacket

The beach may be a hot place to be during the day, but temperatures always drop when the sun goes down. Depending on where you are, you may even find that your beach destination is downright cool at night — especially when the ocean breeze is in full force.

With that in mind, you’ll want to bring a packable jacket along on your trip. Highly rated options include the Capa Hybrid Insulated Hooded Jacket for women from Cotopaxi since it’s stylish but also folds up easily, plus this lightweight men’s jacket from Amazon Essentials.

E-reader

Bringing paper books on your family beach vacation may be your best bet, but you can also add an e-reader to your packing list. Having an e-reader can help you bring more books along without taking up any extra space, and most are compact and light as well.

If you have an e-reader already, make sure to bring it along on your trip. If not, try shopping for Kindles and other e-reading devices online. You’ll find some are even waterproof, including the Kindle Paperwhite.

Portable speaker

There’s nothing like some good tunes to add to fun at the beach. Consider something compact, portable and waterproof like the Bose Soundlink Micro Bluetooth speaker. This product is small enough to toss in your beach bag, and you can take calls on the speaker or stream your curated playlist.

Power bank

Make sure you have a power bank with you on your beach trip, especially if several members of your family all have their own devices. While you can always charge your phones, cameras, laptops and tablets in your vacation rental or hotel room, a portable power bank lets you charge up items wherever you are — even on the beach.

There are numerous portable power bank options online, but make sure you compare them based on their charging capacity and battery power. This Anker portable charger from Amazon is powerful enough to charge up to three devices at once.

Waterproof phone case

Sure, you may be out of office, but you’ll be using your phone to snap pics, share your photos on social media and stream your playlists. But days at the beach can be hard on your phone, so a waterproof phone case can help protect it from liquids, sand and sunscreen. The Vera Bradley waterproof phone pouch includes a lanyard and lets you use your phone without removing it from the case, while the Rifle Paper Co. style from Case-Mate has a watertight seal and floats.

Reusable water bottle

Bringing a reusable water bottle along on your trip lets you avoid the environmental impact of single-use plastic while ensuring you always have something to drink. You can use your own water bottle and fill it up for each trip to the beach.

If you don’t have a reusable water bottle at home to add to your beach packing list, consider purchasing a water bottle online so you can use it over and over again and avoid buying bottled water for the long haul. Consider this reusable water bottle from Amazon.

First-aid kit

A first-aid kit is a must-have when you’re traveling to the beach with kids. After all, one of them is bound to get a cut or bruise an elbow when they’re out playing all day, and you’ll want to be prepared.

Bandages from Welly are popular because they come in fun colors and designs that kids love. Welly even refers to some of their bandages as “bravery patches,” which can give kids’ self-esteem a boost after they’re hurt. Welly also has a Human Repair kit: a first-aid kit that comes with bandages, hand sanitizer, ointments, creams and more.

Bug spray

Don’t let pesky flies, ticks and other bugs ruin your beach day. Bring along some Babyganics natural insect repellent spray, which is DEET-free. Or, for easy transport, consider OFF! Insect repellent wipes.

Baby powder

Fun in the sand is what makes a day at the beach, but bring along some Johnson’s baby powder to help remove that sand when it’s time to pack up. It’ll help get the stubborn sand off your skin so you don’t bring half of the beach into your hotel room or vehicle.

Wet wipes

From cleansing before you eat to getting the extra sunscreen off your hands, wet wipes — like travel-size Wet Ones — are a must-have for beach days. In addition to wiping your hands, you can use them to clean up spills or wipe something off your shirt before it becomes a stain.

After-sun lotion

After-sun lotion can soothe aching skin after you’ve spent too much time outside, but it can also ensure your skin stays hydrated and healthy. Some after-sun lotions come in the form of body butter, while others are made of specific ingredients like aloe vera.

Sun Bum Cool Down lotion is popular because it’s made with aloe vera and cocoa butter. Not only does this lotion help heal sun-damaged skin, but it instantly nourishes too.

Lip balm

Lip balm is a must for long days at the beach, and some products even come with SPF protection. This ensures your lips won’t get burned like your skin can, all while keeping your pout moisturized from morning until night.

Carmex Weather Guard lip balm is popular because it’s affordable (around $6), and it automatically has SPF 30 protection built in. You can also check out Rubber Ducky lip balm with SPF 44 protection, which is waterproof and comes in a three-pack on Amazon.

Leave-in conditioner spray

The hot sun can wreak havoc on your hair, but you can get it back in shape with the right leave-in products. Some leave-in conditioner sprays are specially formulated to protect against the sun, and even to enhance the color of your hair after sun exposure.

For example, Sun Bum Blonde Tone Enhancer nourishes dry hair while using violet extract and blue spirulina to bring out your hair’s natural highlights. Meanwhile, Revitalizing 3-in-1 Detangler Leave In Conditioner from Sun Bum conditions and protects hair while also serving as a detangler.

Toiletry organizer

Also consider shopping for a toiletry organizer if you don’t have one already. This item makes it easy to pack all your beach-related toiletries like sunscreen, bug spray and lip balm in a single space. You’ll be able to quickly locate beach necessities when you need to reapply your sunscreen or freshen up.

There are many toiletry organizers online in different shapes and sizes. The traveler-favorite Mossio hanging toiletry bag is a top U.S. News pick, and there’s a wide variety on Amazon as well.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Holly Johnson is a veteran travel writer who has visited more than 50 countries and many of the top beach destinations in the world. She frequently heads to Florida beaches with her family, and they also love taking cruises and spending time at all-inclusive resorts. Johnson’s favorite beach destination in the U.S. is Destin, Florida.

