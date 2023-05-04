Alico: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — AliCo. (ALCO) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of…

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — AliCo. (ALCO) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $7.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Ft. Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.02 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.62 per share.

The agribusiness and land management company posted revenue of $21.3 million in the period.

Alico shares have dropped roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 41% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALCO

