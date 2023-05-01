Affiliated Managers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) on Monday reported…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $134.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $3.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.18 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.15 per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $517.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $546.8 million.

Affiliated Managers shares have dropped roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 15% in the last 12 months.

