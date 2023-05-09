A-Mark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $35.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of $1.46. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2 per share.

The precious metals trading company posted revenue of $2.32 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.

A-Mark shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $36.55, a climb of 11% in the last 12 months.

