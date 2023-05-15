15 Top Pride Parades and Celebrations in the U.S.

On June 28, 1969, in the New York City neighborhood of Greenwich Village, police raided a popular gay bar: the…

On June 28, 1969, in the New York City neighborhood of Greenwich Village, police raided a popular gay bar: the Stonewall Inn. Fed up with the frequent raids and harassment from law enforcement, both patrons and local residents began to fight back, leading to six days of protests and clashes between LGBTQ people and police.

The world-famous Stonewall built on years of LGBTQ activism. Similar homophobic and transphobic persecution by police had previously sparked other uprisings in the U.S., such as nearly three years earlier in San Francisco at Gene Compton’s Cafeteria, or a decade before in Los Angeles’ Cooper Do-nuts.

On the anniversary of Stonewall in 1970, activists held a march known as Christopher Street Liberation Day in New York to commemorate the uprising on that very street a year before. This parade drew thousands of marchers and prompted other cities to hold Pride events, which evolved into annual celebrations in June.

Recent years have seen an increase in violent assaults and state legislation threatening the rights and legal protections of LGBTQ communities across the U.S. With gay and trans rights under immediate threat, this year’s Pride events are more than just celebrations — they’re intended as acts of unity by LGBTQ community members and allies.

Here are the top destinations to champion and celebrate Pride nationwide in 2023.

New York City: June 25

Every year New York City throws one of the biggest Pride celebrations in the world. In 2019, the city was chosen to host WorldPride, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Stonewall and bringing an estimated 5 million people to New York to partake in its Pride events.

This year’s NYC Pride theme is “Strength in Solidarity.” The theme “highlights the cultural significance of the LGBTQIA community within the fabric of modern society, while acknowledging every individual’s uniqueness and ability to wield tremendous power when united with others,” according to NYC Pride.

Join revelers on the streets of Manhattan at the city’s signature Pride March on June 25, then celebrate with the community at many other Pride events and experiences throughout the weekend. Attend Bliss Days, a celebration of queer women with live music and dancing; walk the streets of New York for the annual PrideFest street fair; take your youngster to Youth Pride; or dance at the yearly Pride Island music festival, which is headlined by singer Christina Aguilera this year.

Check out NYC Pride’s website for more information.

Providence, Rhode Island: June 17

Providence is a city with a small-town vibe and a vibrant arts community. Its first Pride event was held in 1976 after a court ruling allowed the gay community to march through the city. About 75 people marched in that parade. Today that number has grown to 125,000-plus attendees to its annual PrideFest.

The 47th Annual Rhode Island PrideFest & Illuminated Night Parade will take place on June 17. During the day, you can enjoy more than 250 nonprofit vendors, live entertainment and plenty of food. This Providence festival is one of Rhode Island’s biggest festivals with more than 100,000 attendees yearly.

The Rhode Island Pride Illuminated Night Parade is New England’s only nighttime LGBTQ parade. Paradegoers can expect to see buildings and floats light up as participants make their way through downtown Providence after dusk.

For more details, consult the Rhode Island Pride website.

Provincetown, Massachusetts: June 3

Located at the northern tip of Cape Cod, Provincetown is rich in history. This seaside town is the site where the Mayflower first landed in 1620 and serves as one of the oldest continuous art colonies in the U.S.

For more than half a century, the city has been hailed as an LGBTQ-friendly destination. Provincetown boasts plenty of gay bars, beaches and year-round Pride events to welcome LGBTQ travelers. One of the city’s famed events is the annual Pride Rally — accompanied by the “Sashay” to Tea dance event — that takes place in the heart of town.

Looking for other ways to celebrate Pride around the area? Check out the Provincetown Business Guild’s first annual Pride Festival. The free invite includes music, food and local vendors. Get a good laugh at the Queer Comedy Showcase at Town Hall or visit the Provincetown Pride Center for the “Flag in the Map” exhibition, which focuses on stories and photographs from queer people all around the world. Dance the night away at the Pride Underwear Party or the Official Pride Dance Party at A-House, or take a run or walk at the Feet Over Front Street 5K event.

Coinciding with Pride is the Womxn of Color Weekend, which celebrates queer women of color. Attend workshops, parties and shows throughout the weekend.

Check out the Provincetown Business Guild’s website to learn more.

Boston: June 10

Boston — or “Beantown,” as it’s affectionately nicknamed — is rich with U.S. history as well as LGBTQ history. In 1978, attorney John Ward established the GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders, formerly known as the Gay and Lesbian Advocates and Defenders (GLAD), in Boston. The city is also home to Wicked Queer, originally called the Boston LGBT Film Festival, which was founded in 1984; it’s among the longest-running LGBTQ film festivals in North America.

This year’s Pride celebration will take place on June 10 with a parade and festival. It’s the first in-person celebration in four years and comes with a few changes. The city’s Pride event will now be managed by Boston Pride For The People after the original Boston Pride organization was dissolved in 2021. The festivities are set to be nonstop with live entertainment, vendors and food.

There are plenty of activities going on in Boston throughout Pride Month as well. The Trans Resistance March & Festival will take place on June 3 and the Boston Dyke March will be held on June 9. The neighborhood of North Shore will host its Pride Parade & Festival on June 24.

Boston Urban Pride Weekend begins on June 29 with its Youth Pride Event, and festivities will continue on June 30 with the Mr. and Miss Gay Urban Pride Pageant along with Pitch Black, “the annual All Black Affair.” A health summit and pool party will take place on July 1. The weekend concludes on July 2 with a music and arts festival and Detox “The Finale.”

For more information, visit the Boston Pride For The People website.

Baltimore: June 24

Located about 40 miles from Washington, D.C., Baltimore is considered one of the most LGBTQ-friendly cities in the U.S. Its historic Mount Vernon neighborhood was considered one the area’s biggest gay havens before that sentiment expanded to other neighborhoods too. Queer filmmaker John Waters, known for movies such as “Hairspray” and “Pink Flamingos,” is a Baltimore native. The city is also home to one of the oldest Pride events in the U.S.

Baltimore Pride has been running since 1975. This year’s Pride theme is “One Heart, One Love, One Pride,” in honor of “the contributions made to society by sexual and gender minorities.” Hosted by the Pride Center of Maryland, several events will be held during the week of June 17 to 25.

Attend the 15th annual Twilight on the Terrace on June 16 to socialize at a gala and dance under the stars. On June 17, the neighborhood of Mount Vernon will mark Pride with music, food and vendors. History buffs may want to attend Ridin’ The Rail: Baltimore Pride at the B&O Railroad Museum on June 23.

The main event of the week — the Baltimore Pride Parade — takes place on June 24. Continue your Pride revelry at the city’s Block Party after the parade. The weeklong recognition ends with Pride in the Park on June 25. Enjoy live music featuring festival headliners rapper Remy Ma and R&B singer K. Michelle alongside food and drag performances.

Looking for other things to do outside of the official weeklong celebration? Baltimore Trans Pride weekend, hosted by Baltimore Safe Haven, begins on June 2 with the 2023 Trans Pride Kickoff Ball. The Baltimore Trans Pride Grand March and Block Party are set for June 3. Enjoy live entertainment, food and drinks. The festivities conclude with two after-parties for those 21 and older.

Find more details on the Baltimore Pride and Baltimore Safe Haven websites.

Washington, D.C.: June 10

Washington, D.C., in many ways constitutes a living historical destination. The U.S. capital is the place where laws are made, presidents reside and museums sit at almost every turn. D.C. is also a destination filled with LGBTQ history.

Founded in 1971 as the Gay Activists Alliance of Washington, D.C. — and later changing its name to the Gay and Lesbian Activists Alliance — GLAA is one of the oldest continuously active LGBTQ civil rights organizations in the U.S. Another historic milestone for LGBTQ activism, the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights, was held on D.C.’s National Mall in 1979.

What started as a one-day block party in 1975 has grown into a massive celebration at the annual Capital Pride Parade and Pride Festival, with a turnout of more than 450,000 participants in 2022. “Peace, Love, Revolution” is the theme for this year’s Capital Pride. The 1.5-mile parade will take attendees through the historic streets of Washington on June 10, honoring LGBTQ history and the evolution of queer communities. While the parade is ongoing, the Capital Pride Block Party will be having its daylong celebration.

The subsequent Capital Pride Festival and Concert, set for June 11, will provide partygoers with three stages for entertainment as well as food, beverages and 300-plus advocacy exhibitors. Headliners for this year’s festival include singers Idina Menzel, Debbie Gibson and Shanice. While the festival and concert are free, there is an option to purchase VIP and PIT passes.

Looking for more to do? See fireworks at the fourth annual Pride on the Pier, which takes place at the Wharf in the southwest portion of the city on June 10. You can also chill out by the pool at the Pride Rooftop Pool Party on June 8 or at the Capital Trans Pride Pool Party on June 10 — or dance the night away and enjoy drag performances at RIOT!, the city’s official opening Pride party on June 9.

Washington, D.C., has been chosen as the host city for WorldPride in 2025.

Check out the Capital Pride Alliance’s website for more information on this year’s Pride events.

Norfolk, Virginia: June 24

Located about 50 miles from Williamsburg, Norfolk is the epicenter of the Hampton Roads region and a destination full of LGBTQ history.

In 1976, there was a raid at a nightspot known as the Pantry. Its manager and 11 clubgoers were arrested on numerous charges including lewd conduct. Those defendants became known as the “Pantry 12” after fighting and successfully having their charges dismissed. The following year in 1977, a massive protest broke out at Norfolk’s Scope Arena, where singer Anita Bryant was performing. Bryant was under fire after launching a “Save Our Children” campaign in response to a gay rights ordinance in Dade County, Florida, which granted LGBTQ people housing and employment protections.

The first community Pride event in the Hampton Roads area was a potluck picnic in June 1986 held by the Mandamus Society. The group, which would later be known as the Hampton Roads Pride, has been hosting annual summertime Pride events since 1997.

This year’s Pride theme is “Break Free 23.” The celebration will expand its focus beyond the Norfolk area to also collaborate with the six other Hampton Roads cities such as Virginia Beach and Newport News, as well as beyond the Tidewater area to ensure LGBTQ voices are breaking free to be heard.

In the historic Norfolk neighborhood of Ghent, the district will be hosting a Ghent Pride Party at the Palace Shops on June 20. Partygoers can enjoy food and cocktails from local restaurants, a silent auction, and live music.

Running since 2011, the city’s Pride Boat Parade takes place on June 24 along with the city’s PrideFest. See boats decked out in Pride decor sail along the Elizabeth River at Town Point Park. PrideFest, taking place at the same park, is Norfolk’s biggest one-day festival and will be full of food, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

Check out Hampton Roads Pride website for more information.

Athens, Georgia: June 3

Located about 70 miles away from Atlanta, Athens is known for several LGBTQ milestones.

It was here that the B-52s got their start. Another rock band also came from Athens — R.E.M. Both bands feature queer members. Additionally, in 1971, University of Georgia students created the Committee on Gay Education, which later evolved into the Lambda Alliance — an officially recognized student organization.

In 1989, the Boybutante AIDS Foundation was created to provide support to those living with HIV and AIDS and to the community. The foundation runs a yearly Boybutante Ball. Gay, Lesbian or Bisexual Employees Supporters (GLOBES) was created as a support group for staff at the University of Georgia in 1994. The organization would later set the framework for other LGBTQ events with the creation of its yearly potluck picnic. Fast forward to 2022, when the city held its first Pride parade.

Put on by the Athens Pride & Queer Collective, the 2023 Athens Pride Parade will take place on June 3. See floats and LGBTQ groups make their way through downtown Athens as they celebrate queer communities. Then, attend the post-parade festival to enjoy live entertainment, nonprofit vendors and food.

To learn more, visit the Athens Pride & Queer Collective website.

Paducah, Kentucky: June 3

Paducah, Kentucky, is situated between the Tennessee and Ohio Rivers and is the halfway point between St. Louis, Missouri, and Nashville, Tennessee. In recent years, the designated UNESCO Creative City has made headway in establishing a more supportive environment for LGBTQ communities.

In 2018, Paducah became the first western Kentucky city to pass an anti-discrimination ordinance. The city is also home to the Cinema Systers Film Festival, which is the only all-lesbian film festival in the U.S. In 2022, Paducah held its first Pridefest. Almost 2,000 people were in attendance for the inaugural event.

The second annual Paducah Pridefest will be held on June 3. According to the organizers, expect bigger and better this year. Former “American Idol” contestant Noah Davis will be the music headliner. Festivalgoers can also enjoy performances by drag artists Roxxxy Andrews and Heidi N Closet, both of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame, as well as Landon Cider from “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula.” The fest will also have live music from local entertainers, food and vendors. Paducah Pridefest does request a suggested donation for entry to the festival.

For more information, check out the Paducah PrideFest’s Facebook page.

Columbus, Ohio: June 17

Ohio’s capital and biggest city is one of the fastest-growing and most LGBTQ-friendly cities in the country. As such, Columbus holds the second-largest Pride march in the Midwest. Second only to Chicago Pride in the region, Columbus welcomes over 750,000 spectators to its Pride festival and march.

With the “Purpose. Passion. Power.” theme, this year’s Pride intends to remember how the Stonewall uprisings set the framework for Pride and represents the purpose of Pride protests. The theme also encompasses the passion in LGBTQ communities to make strides forward and the power people have to effect change no matter the circumstance.

The Stonewall Columbus Pride March takes place on June 17. Last year’s march drew more than 17,000 participants to the streets of city. If you’re looking for a good view of the march, revelers can watch the event from one of the three eateries that make up Pride on High. Proceeds from Pride march viewing areas go to local LGBTQ charities. The Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival, set to be held on June 16 and 17, will feature more than 200 vendors, two performance stages, a wellness area and a dance area.

Check out the Stonewall Columbus website for more information.

Detroit: June 11

Pride events were established to celebrate — but also to fight for LGBTQ rights. The state of Michigan made headlines in March 2023, when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law an amendment to the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act. With this legislation, LGBTQ Michigan residents will now be explicitly protected from discrimination on the basis of sex and gender identity.

Like many cities after Stonewall, Detroit had an uprising of its own. The Motor City’s first Pride march was held in 1972. The march has gone through its own evolution since then and expanded to include a PrideFest celebration. In 2003, the festival was given its current name: Motor City Pride. The celebration has more than 50,000 participants yearly.

The Motor City Pride Festival takes place on June 10 and 11 and will include live music, drag performances and food trucks. There is a $5 entrance fee to attend the celebration; children younger than 12 get in free. The Motor City Pride Parade is slated for June 11 and is free for all to attend.

Looking for more to do in Detroit for Pride? Take the Detroit Historic Pride walking tour with Detroit History Tours. Guests will learn more about LGBTQ history in the city. The tour company offers this excursion for a few days throughout June.

The Ruth Ellis Center — a social services agency for LGBTQ youth named after the activist who lived to be one of the oldest openly gay Black women in the world — is holding a Catfight for the Crown event on June 2.

For more details, visit the Motor City Pride website.

Chicago: June 25

With stunning architecture, vibrant nightlife and plenty of places to grab a bite, Chicago is a traveler favorite year-round — and yet another destination full of LGBTQ history and culture.

The Windy City is where the first gay rights organization in the U.S. was established: The Society of Human Rights was founded by Henry Gerber in 1924. His former home, the Henry Gerber House, has become the second National Historic Landmark designated for its association with LGBTQ history — Stonewall was the first. Chicago is fittingly home to the biggest Pride parade in the Midwest, which will occur on June 25 this year.

The parade on average sees more than 1 million spectators in attendance; it runs through the Boystown neighborhood, which in 1997 Chicago declared the “official gay village.” Expect to see colorful floats, decorated vehicles and marching bands celebrating Pride.

You’ll also find several other events taking place around the city during Pride Month. The weekend before the parade (June 17 to 18), for example, brings the lively Chicago Pride Fest. About 60,000 festivalgoers attend the event each year for music, food, drag shows and arts and craft vendors. There is a suggested donation at the gate to enjoy the festivities. You can also take in the energetic atmosphere at Pride in the Park, the annual outdoor music festival that will be held at Grant Park on June 23 and 24. Enjoy performances from music artists such as Zedd, Years & Years and Zara Larsson at the 2023 event.

Also happening on June 24 is Navy Pier Pride, which will feature family-friendly activities, food, educational programming and music. Those who love staying active can sign up for the 40th Annual Pride Race 5K and 10K on June 25.

Check out the Chicago Pride website for more information.

Minneapolis and St. Paul: June 25

The Minneapolis — St. Paul metropolitan region has its own share of LGBTQ history. In 1975, Minneapolis became the first U.S. city to pass a nondiscrimination ordinance; since then, the area has cultivated a reputation as one of the friendliest cities for LGBTQ people in the country — and even earned the distinction of being one of the “gayest” U.S. cities. The Twin Cities’ massive Pride parade is one of the biggest in the Midwest and nationwide.

Twin Cities Pride held its first parade in 1972. The march this year starts on Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis and ends in Loring Park on June 25. Afterward, the festivities continue at the Twin Cities Pride Festival, which starts on June 23 and features music performances, a variety of food and drink, and LGBTQ vendors.

Several family-friendly events are happening during Pride Month in the Twin Cities area, including the Minnesota School Outreach Coalition’s Youth Pride on June 3, the St. Paul Pride Festival on June 10 and Pride Family Fun Day on June 18. These events will include live entertainment, activities and food.

To learn more, consult the Twin Cities Pride website.

New Orleans: June 10

New Orleans is a year-round LGBTQ-friendly destination where art, culture, food, music and history collide. The city is home to Café Lafitte in Exile, one of the oldest gay bars in the U.S., and Fat Monday Luncheon, one of Louisiana’s oldest organized LGBTQ events. Visitors will find plenty of things to do in the “Crescent City” for Pride Month — or at any other time of year.

Before the Pride parade commences, spend the day at New Orleans PrideFest, a block party where guests can partake in food and entertainment. Travelers may like that the NOLA Pride Parade is not a daytime celebration but rather one at night, taking you through the Marigny and French Quarter neighborhoods. See extravagant floats, dance troupes and musical ensembles parading the streets — not to mention all the rainbow flags.

Looking for other Pride events in NOLA? The French Market District will be having “A Picnic for All Y’all!” on June 3. The theme for this year’s event is “Drag Brunch.” Enjoy live drag performances, music and food. The 2023 LGBTLOL Queer Comedy Fest takes place June 1 to 4. Catch a laugh at one of the New Orleans comedy venues. Patrons can purchase full-fest passes or single-show tickets. You can also attend one of the many events during New Orleans Black Pride Weekend from June 8 to 11.

Visit the New Orleans Pride website for further details.

Houston: June 24

Houston’s nicknames reflect many aspects of the city’s history. Whether you know it as the “Bayou City” for its multiple rivers, “Space City” for its role in space exploration, or just simply “H-Town” for its culture and entertainment, Houston has it all for travelers. Bigger is better in the Lone Star State, and Pride events are no exception. Houston Pride is one of the biggest Pride celebrations in both Texas and the U.S.

Last year, around 850,000 spectators attended the Houston Pride Parade. The 2023 parade takes place at night on June 24 around the downtown area by the city hall. Enjoy tricked-out vehicles and floats, with flags in rainbow and various other color combinations to represent different LGBTQ communities.

Pride Houston 365 has made some changes to this year’s Pride activities. The annual festival, which usually takes place before the parade, will not be held this year. “We have elected to have a Celebration Parade only this season. There are a lot of factors at play. Pride Houston is dedicated to renewing the trust of the Houston LGBTQIA+ community,” the organization said in a statement posted to Instagram in January.

Instead of the festival, a Pride Market will take its place on June 4. There will be live music, food and drinks, a beer garden, and vendors. Looking for more to do outside of the parade and market? See the latest fashion styles at the official Pride fashion show, Rock the Runway, on June 22. Then, dance the night away at the Eden 2023: Official Pride Girl+ Party on June 23 or the Rich’s at Rise after-party on June 24.

Check out the Houston Pride 365 website for more information.

San Antonio: June 24

San Antonio’s LGBTQ history has evolved over the years, from the drag performances of the 1930s to the city’s Pride march becoming a jampacked monthlong celebration of the LGBTQ community.

This year’s Pride theme is “Just Say Gay.” The festivities are set to take place on June 24. By day, enjoy live entertainment, a PRIDE wedding, a health fair and food at the Pride Bigger Than Texas Festival. Admission is $12 for ages 12 and older; after June 15, the cost increases to $15. Pets are allowed at the festival but must be leashed for the duration of attendance. At night, cool down while watching participants in Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade. The parade is free to attend.

There are plenty of other ways to celebrate Pride in San Antonio. June 10 is the Bud Light Pride River Parade & Celebration. The event was created by Visit San Antonio as a way to promote the city that embraces LGBTQ communities. Enjoy a day of live performances at the Bud Light Pride Celebration & Stage Entertainment before attending the parade. The march runs twice: once in the Downtown portion of the River Walk, then again on the side of the River Walk Museum.

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will be honoring Pride with two performances. On June 15, see the show “Pride Anthems,” which details the fight for LGBTQ equality through music from artists such as Donna Summer, George Michael, Madonna and Lady Gaga — to name a few. On June 28, the center will host “An Evening with George Takei.” The actor and activist will be discussing his acting career, his childhood in Japanese American internment camps and his activism for LGBTQ rights.

The San Antonio Zoo will be holding its third annual Night Out at the Zoo on June 16. The zoo has family-friendly activities for all ages as it celebrates Pride.

For more information, visit the Pride San Antonio website.

Santa Fe, New Mexico: June 24

“This is where seasoned gays come to center themselves, but not in a boring way,” said the LGBTQ magazine The Advocate in 2011 when Santa Fe was deemed the second gayest city in the U.S. The UNESCO Creative City is the oldest capital in the U.S. and has one of the largest art markets in the country as well. With a friendly and welcoming atmosphere, Santa Fe remains a popular LGBTQ destination.

This year, the city celebrates the 30th anniversary of Pride as well as its parent organization, the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance. Pride festivities begin on June 3 with the Disco Inferno party, where revelers can dance the night away in their best disco or retro outfits. History buffs will enjoy the Pride30 Santa Fe LGBTQ History Walking Tour on June 10, where you can learn about the queer history of Santa Fe. Afterward, hop on The Pride Train for a night of celebration. If you’re looking for fun for all ages, Meow Wolf and the Human Rights Alliance will be hosting Planet Taz: A Queer Prom on June 14.

Fast forward to June 24, as Santa Fe celebrates Pride30 with its annual Pride Drive Parade and Pride on the Plaza. See cars, trucks, motorcycles and floats as they make their way around its parade route. Afterward, enjoy live music as paradegoers dance the afternoon away at Pride on the Plaza. If you want to keep the celebration going, attend the Diversity Rocks the Block party or see a drag revue at Pride After Dark. Festivities wrap up on June 25 at the After Burn T-dance party.

For more details, consult the Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance website.

Denver: June 25

When you think of Denver, what probably springs to mind is the nearby Rocky Mountain National Park or the urban atmosphere of the city with its numerous breweries and museums. But Denver also has an energetic LGBTQ scene with multiple gay-friendly bars, hotels and Pride events.

The annual Denver PrideFest weekend is the largest Pride event in the Rocky Mountain region, typically drawing more than 525,000 participants to its festivities. The 2023 PrideFest will feature drag performances from Marcia Marcia Marcia and Salina EsTitties, both featured on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” in addition to New Orleans rapper Big Freedia. The Coors Light Denver Pride Parade takes place later in the day on June 25 and allows visitors to enjoy marchers, dancers and floats down Colfax Avenue, the longest commercial street in the U.S.

The city has numerous other events to help you celebrate Pride amid its two-day festival. Meow Wolf will be hosting several events including “We Are Here. The Drag Guide to Pride” on June 15 and 16 and “The Storybook KiKi Ball” celebrating the vogue dance movement on June 17. Want to take your celebration outdoors? Hit Coors Field for the Colorado Rockies’ Coors Light Pride Night on June 9 or run the Denver Pride 5K to raise money for LGBTQ programming at The Center on Colfax on June 24.

Check out the Denver Pride website for more information.

Los Angeles: June 11

Los Angeles is home to one of the largest populations of LGBTQ people in the U.S., and the city has played a huge role in gay rights history. One of the first lesbian publications, Vice Versa, was published in the late 1940s in Los Angeles. The first Supreme Court case that dealt with homosexuality and First Amendment rights — One Inc. v. Olesen in 1958 — centered on the Los Angeles government’s attempt to censor a gay magazine. LA was also at the epicenter of one of the earliest organized LGBTQ protests after the police raid at The Black Cat Tavern in the Silver Lake neighborhood. It’s only fitting that the city holds one of the largest Pride parades in the country.

Start the festivities at LA Pride in the Park, held in the 32-acre Los Angeles State Park from June 9 to 10. You can see performances by rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer Mariah Carey. The festival will also have food, cocktails, vendors and LGBTQ exhibitors. On June 11, become a paradegoer at the annual LA Pride Parade. Marvel at floats, twirlers and performers as they make their way down the parade route.

Adrenaline-seekers can relish Pride with other attendees at Universal Studios Hollywood during the “Pride Is Universal” after-hours event on June 8. Enjoy rides and attractions around the park in addition to live entertainment and food.

Visit the LA Pride website for further details.

San Francisco: June 25

In the 1960s Life magazine deemed San Francisco the “gay capital” of the U.S. because of its emerging LGBTQ communities. The city’s Castro neighborhood was one of the earlier “gayborhoods” in the U.S. and was home to Harvey Milk, who in 1977 was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors as the first openly gay elected official in California history. Decades later, the city remains one of the most LGBTQ-friendly destinations.

The San Francisco Pride festivities include one of the biggest Pride parades in the country, with about 500,000 people in attendance. Expect to see LGBTQ community members and allies make their way down the parade route on June 25. The parade is set to have numerous groups and exhibitors participating, and the accompanying two-day Pride celebration (June 24 to 25) will feature multiple stages and venues to enjoy live music and entertainment.

Also happening this same weekend will be the 31st San Francisco Dyke March on June 24 and Soul of Pride San Francisco Black Pride taking place on both weekend days.

Among other Pride Month events in San Francisco, celebrate with LGBTQ locals and visitors alike at the Queer Prom 2023 on June 3 or enjoy an evening of live music with the debut performance of the International Pride Orchestra on June 22.

Check out San Francisco Pride’s website for more information.

Seattle: June 25

No list of Pride celebrations would be complete without Seattle, another one of the most gay-friendly cities in the country. Located east of downtown Seattle is Capitol Hill, considered the epicenter of the city’s LGBTQ scene. The neighborhood boasts a lively nightlife with numerous gay bars and nightclubs — as well as rainbow-painted crosswalks to help you celebrate Pride year-round alongside the many events in the “Emerald City.”

The celebration starts on June 3 with Seattle Pride in the Park. Enjoy family-friendly activities, food trucks and dance stages. The city’s main Pride event — the Seattle Pride Parade — is set for June 25 and considered the largest march in the state of Washington. The parade typically brings up to 300,000 participants and spectators. With its 2023 theme of “Galactic Love,” the parade will march down Fourth Avenue in the downtown area.

The celebrations continue at PrideFest, a weekend festival held in Capitol Hill on June 24 and at the Seattle Center the next day. Both locations provide beer gardens, food and activities for the family to enjoy.

To learn more, consult the Seattle Pride website.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Suzanne Mason is a travel editor with a love of adventure. Give her a destination with a robust history or a beach, she’ll be right there. Mason previously volunteered with the Human Rights Campaign. She used her stance on equality and research to curate this article.

Update 05/22/23: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.