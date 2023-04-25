2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | DC Sports Huddle previews NFL Draft | Washington's draft finds, busts
Zurn Water: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $22.8 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The motion control and water management company posted revenue of $372.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $345.9 million.

Zurn Water expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.55 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZWS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZWS

