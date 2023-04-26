Wabtec: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $169 million.…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $169 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $1.28 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The maker of parts for locomotives, subways and buses posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.1 billion.

Wabtec expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.7 billion to $9 billion.

