Trustmark: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Trustmark: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 4:55 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Trustmark Corp. (TRMK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $50.3 million.

The bank, based in Jackson, Mississippi, said it had earnings of 82 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The holding company for Trustmark National Bank posted revenue of $253.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $192.4 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $188.3 million.

