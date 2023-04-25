2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | DC Sports Huddle previews NFL Draft | Washington's draft finds, busts
Home » Latest News » Texas Instruments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 4:09 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.71 billion.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.85 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $4.38 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Texas Instruments said it expects revenue in the range of $4.17 billion to $4.53 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $4.82 billion.

